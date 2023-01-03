Read full article on original website
San Angelo LIVE!
Illegal Immigration & Assault Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 15 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Illegal Immigration, Assault of a Peace Officer, DWI and Drug Possession. Three individuals were arrested for being in the United States illegally...
San Angelo LIVE!
Habitual Criminal Indicted by a Grand Jury for Stealing Another Vehicle
SAN ANGELO— A San Angelo man has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for unauthorized use of a vehicle after stealing a couple’s car in October. According to court documents, on October 16, 2022, San Angelo police officers responded to the 1700 block of Eckert Street regarding an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle report. It was learned that the owner of the vehicle reported a 2014 Ford Expedition stolen. The victim had attended a family get together and parked the vehicle with the keys left inside.
San Angelo LIVE!
Burglary, Assault & DWI with an Open Container Arrests Top Full Moon Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked 18 individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Felony Burglary of a Habitation. The first full moon of 2023, the Wolf Moon,...
San Angelo LIVE!
Midland Has to Boil its Drinking Water. Does San Angelo Face Similar Fate?
SAN ANGELO, TX — While the City of Midland grapples with a water contamination crisis this week, here is a look at San Angelo’s water distribution system to see if our city has similar vulnerabilities. The City of Midland was vague about the exact cause for issuing the...
San Angelo LIVE!
Two Booked Into Tom Green County Jail After Local Man Shot in the Face
SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo Police Department on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of two suspects involved in a shooting this past November. According to a press release from the SAPD, on Dec. 29, 2022, Tramarcia George, 24, and Kyeshia Hornsby, 28, were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for aggravated assault. The two were both booked into the jail for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.
Cyclist hit after driver failed to yield to right of way
During an investigation, SAPD found that a 16-year-old driver had failed to yield to the right of way, striking a bicyclist.
San Angelo LIVE!
BREAKING: Crash Closes San Angelo Dog Park
SAN ANGELO – The section of the San Angelo Dog Park on Millbrook Dr. near College Hills Blvd. has been closed Friday indefinitely after a vehicle crashed into the fence at the facility. According to the City of San Angelo, The large dog park, 3215 Millbrook Drive, will be...
San Angelo LIVE!
Real Estate: Historic Home Recently Remodeled in Santa Rita
SAN ANGELO, TX — Prepare to be impressed by this two-story beauty with a gorgeous pool in Historical Santa Rita. This home is just minutes from vibrant Downtown San Angelo, and has been recently permitted as a short term rental, and would make an excellent AirBNB. The well appointed kitchen features a built-in Viking professional refrigerator and gas oven/range. The downstairs primary suite is bright and light with a large, split, his and hers closet, garden tub, and separate shower. There are two living areas, both with cozy fireplaces.
San Angelo LIVE!
2023 San Angelo Rodeo Mutton Bustin' Signup is now Open
SAN ANGELO – The signup period for the Mutton Bustin' at the 2023 San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo is now open. According to the SASSR, this year, we will host a drawing for Sonora Bank Mutton Bustin' participants on Facebook Live!. Sign-ups for Mutton Bustin’ will CLOSE on...
