Customer records McDonald's automated drive-thru being managed without employees: 'This is a step into future'Maya DeviFort Worth, TX
A Texas Grandpa Arrested for the Stabbing Death of his 8-year-old Grand Sonjustpene50Richland Hills, TX
Automated McDonald’s Drive-Thru Operates in Controversial Test With No Visible Human EmployeesJoel EisenbergFort Worth, TX
Home to the Biggest Pizza in the World, this Texas Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenBurleson, TX
TCU could become the first Texas school to win the CFP National ChampionshipJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
TCU Beats Baylor in Final Seconds
Xavier Cork’s block in the final second preserved No.17 TCU’s comeback win over No.19 Baylor in Waco on Wednesday night. The Horned Frogs trailed by as many as 17 but made a late run to take the lead on a Chuck O’Bannon Jr. three-pointer with four seconds left in the game.
Johnston, Winters Named Fiesta Bowl MVPs
The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl proved an immensely entertaining affair as the No.2 Michigan Wolverines and the No.3 TCU Horned Frogs duked it out for 60 minutes to determine who would advance to the College Football Playoffs National Championship Game. TCU emerged victorious in a historic 51-45 slugfest, the highest-scoring Fiesta...
Bennett Speaks on Dallas Crime
In a speech given before Christmas to a gathering of business and civic leaders, hotelier Monty J. Bennett touched upon the scourge of crime impacting the city of Dallas. At the December Metroplex Civic & Business Association (MCBA) luncheon, Bennett addressed a full room and challenged the leaders present not to remain complacent about crime.
Dallas Hospital Has Nation’s Busiest ER
A local hospital has the nation’s busiest emergency room, according to a study by Nice Rx Health. Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas reported the most ER visits in 2021, with a total of 210,152 that year. This number is nearly 20,000 more than the next ER on...
North Texas Twins Are Born in Different Years
A couple in Texas welcomed twins into the world overnight on New Year’s Eve, causing the babies to be born in different years. The Denton couple welcomed twin girls, Fox 11 reported, after Kali Jo Scott was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton a week before her due date.
Dallas Prepared for Smart City Future
When it comes to being ready for the future, Dallas ranks among the best-equipped cities in the country. According to a study conducted by ProptechOS, a real estate software company based out of Sweden, the Big D lands at No.7 on the index of U.S. cities best prepared for a “smart city” future, scoring 69.6 out of a possible 100 points.
FedEx Driver Killed in Dallas Crash
A FedEx truck driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 635 in North Dallas, reported NBC 5 DFW. The crash closed the eastbound lane that afternoon just before 4:30 p.m. along the LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. Several vehicles were involved in the crash, said a Dallas...
D14’s Paul Ridley | Crime Boss Runner-Up
With the New Year in full swing, the City of Dallas’ crime data continues to trickle in, fleshing out the City’s crime analytics, and it appears that Councilman Paul Ridley’s District 14 was the third-most crime-ridden district in Dallas in November. As previously reported in the Crime...
Local ISD Bills $7K for Records
A local school district is charging a parent more than $7,000 to access school records that may pertain to the bullying of her son. District parent Terrie Chumchal filed a public records request with Joshua Independent School District (JISD) in November, calling for the disclosure of the total number of “bullying reports,” “assault reports,” “police reports,” “incident reports,” and “grievances” logged by the district between 2015 and 2022.
Ridley Seeks Reelection as Robberies Spike
City Councilman Paul Ridley of District 14 announced Wednesday that he is seeking reelection. “Join me in this campaign, and together, let’s take the next steps toward making Dallas an even better place to live and work,” Ridley urged voters in a release announcing his bid. He went...
City Fails to Pick up Dallas Trash
Dallas residents say the City has failed to pick up their trash over the holiday season, reportedly causing trash cans to overflow in the streets. A trash collection schedule change implemented on December 5 was intended to improve collection route efficiency, but residents of De Maggio Avenue near Fair Park said Monday that the City did not collect trash on their street for the entire month of December.
Tax Breaks Proposed for ‘Food Desert’ Grocers
Data from 2015 revealed that the number of Dallas residents living over 5 miles away from a grocery store stood in the hundreds of thousands. According to State Representative Shawn Thierry (D-Houston), this issue is statewide: “Texas has the largest ‘grocery gap’ in the nation, which means that our state has the lowest number of supermarkets per capita of any state.”
Man Shot, Robbed in Online Sale Setup
A man was hospitalized Tuesday night after he was shot during an apparent robbery in Fort Worth, police said in a media release. Fort Worth Police in the East Division went to the scene of a reported aggravated robbery at the Centreport Lake Apartments, located on the 4300 block of Dulles Drive, at approximately 7:36 p.m.
New County Judge Sworn In
Tim O’Hare has been sworn in as the county judge for Tarrant County after winning the recent election. In his new role, O’Hare will lead the Tarrant County Commissioners Court in managing and governing the county, including Fort Worth — Texas’ fifth largest city. O’Hare replaces Glen Whitley, who retired after holding the office for 27 years.
Local Police Warn of ‘Bank Jugging’
The Frisco Police Department (FPD) is warning residents to be cautious against falling victim to “bank jugging.”. Bank jugging involves robbers who stake out potential victims in bank parking lots. The often violent criminals then follow their target to their next destination in order to rob them. “Juggers” typically...
Local Office Building Becoming Apartments
A local property developer is set to start construction on a new Las Colinas rental community in early 2023. Dallas-based Rosewood Property Co. plans to break ground on a new mixed-use rental development in March, according to planning documents filed with the state. The 370-unit, five-story apartment development is being...
First Shooting Victim of 2023 | Family Speaks
Family members of 36-year-old Dylan Reeves are speaking out about his alleged murder this weekend. Reeves’ death was the first reported homicide of the new year in Dallas, as previously reported by The Dallas Express. Reeves was reportedly walking to a neighbor’s house to speak with them early in...
One Dead in Hit-and-Run Shooting
One person was killed following a shooting that resulted from a hit-and-run on Tuesday near Alliance Town Center, a shopping center in North Fort Worth. The Fort Worth Police Department said officers were dispatched to Alliance Town Center to respond to a shooting at 12:30 p.m. Police discovered a man...
J.J. Koch Appointed to Criminal District Court
Former Dallas County Commissioner Justin J. “J.J.” Koch has been appointed to Criminal District Court No.2 in Dallas County, Governor Greg Abbott announced. Koch will be replacing Judge Nancy Kennedy, offsetting the previously all-Democrat Criminal District Court. Kennedy was elected to the Fifth District Court of Appeals in November.
