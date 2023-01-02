Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil RightsLarry LeaseAllen, TX
Dallas Residents Demand City Take Action on Growing Homeless Encampments Along Central ExpresswayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Calls for Changes to Ankle Monitor System Following Murders Involving Parolees in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Grandpa Arrested for the Stabbing Death of his 8-year-old Grand Sonjustpene50Richland Hills, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burger joints in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Three TX cities make top 20 list of U.S. Cities With Most Green Space
A new report from Lawn Love has ranked almost 100 cities based on which ones have the most and least amounts of green space, and Texas is home to plenty of green space.
Dallas named one of the top buyers’ markets in 2023: report
If you are thinking about buying a house in the new year, North Texas is the place to do it.
If You’re Sleepy, Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
Let's say you're on a road trip of epic proportions. You have big plans to explore and experience all you can in the Lone Star State. What happens along the way if you get tired one night and feel the need to catch a few winks? Do you pull over and take a nap?
Five Texas Communities Named To The 100 Best Neighborhoods List
An online resource center is making it easier to determine where you want to live by comparing neighborhood statistics from across the country. Every year, Niche ranks the top 100 neighborhoods across the country. In 2022, five neighborhoods in Texas qualified for the list, including three in Richardson. The rankings...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Ritz-Carlton Getting $22M Reboot
The luxury Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Uptown Dallas is set to commence construction this month on a colossal $22 million renovation project. The renovations will begin this month and are being spearheaded by Crescent Real Estate, the Fort Worth-based real estate investment firm that originally developed the luxury hotel, according to plans filed with the state.
New year, new job? North Texas cities named in Top 100 job markets for 2023
PLANO, Texas — Looking for a new job in Texas, but don't know where to start? This study could help you find some direction. A WalletHub study compared 182 U.S. cities to rank the best job markets for 2023. Of the top 100, seven North Texas cities made the rankings.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
dmagazine.com
In Texas, Where Cities Can’t Cut Police Spending Without Penalty, Public Safety Reigns
A new study compared criminal justice spending in the country’s largest cities to what they spend on community services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs. Its findings are not particularly surprising: police and public safety remain the largest spend in municipal and county budgets, often dwarfing all other community services.
Is This The Most Impressive Bridge In Texas?
What makes a bridge impressive? Is it the size? It's look. Maybe how tall it is? Whatever the case may be, this Bridge in Texas just got listed as the Most Impressive bridge in the Lone Star State!. Love exploring dot com just made a list of the most impressive...
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
This Texas Home Is What Would Happen If An 80s Child Won The Lottery
Zillow Gone Wild has done it again! Last month, they shared a post on their Facebook page featuring a Fort Worth, Texas home that featured what seemed to me like a very calm and cozy home on the outside, however, inside it was another story!. One commenter on Facebook described...
History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge
Historic marker at the site of Colbert's Ferry, at the Red River where I-35 crosses from Texas into OklahomaPhoto byTrisha Faye. Have you traveled north on Highway 35 from Texas into Oklahoma? As you crossed the Red River, did you know that that was the site of a Texas stand-off ninety years ago?
Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas
Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
Report: Texas has the fastest growing population in the U.S.
AUSTIN, Texas — The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" apparently includes population. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas has the fastest growing population of any state in the country. According to the yearly Census created by the U.S. Census Bureau, which shows the growth...
This Is The Food Texas Is Known For
Zippia determined the food that each state is known for.
AOC says she will turn Texas blue. Do you agree she can?
"We're gonna flip that state [Texas]. I know some of y'all roll your eyes, but then every year we start making little steps, right? We're going to flip that state, aren't we?" Democratic Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.
dallasexpress.com
Local Office Building Becoming Apartments
A local property developer is set to start construction on a new Las Colinas rental community in early 2023. Dallas-based Rosewood Property Co. plans to break ground on a new mixed-use rental development in March, according to planning documents filed with the state. The 370-unit, five-story apartment development is being...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Hospital Has Nation’s Busiest ER
A local hospital has the nation’s busiest emergency room, according to a study by Nice Rx Health. Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas reported the most ER visits in 2021, with a total of 210,152 that year. This number is nearly 20,000 more than the next ER on...
Fort Bend Star
How Texas Grocery Chain H-E-B Created a Cult Following
History of H-E-B H-E-B has been around for a long time. It was founded in 1905 by Florence Butt. The small grocery was initially named “CC. Butt Grocery Store.” A few years later, her youngest son Howard E. Butt took over and eventually renamed it to H-E-B — his initials.
Significant Changes Happening to Texas ID and License This Year
Texas is making a major change to its license and identification cards. The changes include a fresh look that comes with security features. "Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license with a gold star, a valid passport, or U.S. military ID to travel by air in the U.S."
