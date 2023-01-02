ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden is trash
2d ago

just because it wasn't designed for the government to have access to or to be a weapon against the people doesn't mean it won't be used that way in the future. how easy would it be for the government to later pass a law allowing the government to have access to these kill switches, or to later pass another giving them just a little access, for research. then pass more laws ever increasing their ability to stop your car when you run from police, or when you disobey a lock down order? this is a slippery slope and needs to be stopped in its tracks.

Von Keyser
2d ago

I keep telling people that with the liberal/socialist democrats it’s all about control. Imagine giving the federal government or any government the ability to kill your vehicle. Please go to your local library and get a copy of “ 1984 “ by George Orwell.

Sean Libecco
2d ago

The ability to shut a vehicle down or reduce its power output/speed already exists and is on every car that is connected to the internet. If I remember correctly, that was one of the selling points that OnStar used when it originally came out. It was touted as an antitheft/recovery assistance idea.

