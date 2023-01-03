Data from 2015 revealed that the number of Dallas residents living over 5 miles away from a grocery store stood in the hundreds of thousands. According to State Representative Shawn Thierry (D-Houston), this issue is statewide: “Texas has the largest ‘grocery gap’ in the nation, which means that our state has the lowest number of supermarkets per capita of any state.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO