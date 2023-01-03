Read full article on original website
Related
dallasexpress.com
Texas Among Most Competitive Rental Markets
The Dallas-Fort Worth rental market continued to heat up in 2022, sparking fierce competition from both local and out-of-state apartment seekers. North Texas ranked as one of the top most competitive rental markets in 2022, according to a recent Rental Competitivity Report by the resident services platform RentCafe.com. To compile the report, RentCafe’s research team analyzed Yardi Systems apartment data across 135 rental markets in the United States.
dallasexpress.com
Tax Breaks Proposed for ‘Food Desert’ Grocers
Data from 2015 revealed that the number of Dallas residents living over 5 miles away from a grocery store stood in the hundreds of thousands. According to State Representative Shawn Thierry (D-Houston), this issue is statewide: “Texas has the largest ‘grocery gap’ in the nation, which means that our state has the lowest number of supermarkets per capita of any state.”
dallasexpress.com
Salvation Army Asks for Continued Support
With Christmas and New Year’s now over, The Salvation Army is asking Texans to continue giving to those in need. Major Paul McFarland, the area commander of The Salvation Army of North Texas, told The Waxahachie Sun that despite challenges seen in 2022, North Texans continued to give. “The...
Comments / 0