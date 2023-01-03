Read full article on original website
Bitcoin remains close to $17k after FOMC minutes release: Will BTC rally soon?
Bitcoin price steadied above $16,800 as US Federal Reserve officials agreed to slow its pace of interest rate hikes. The latest FOMC minutes indicate that US policymakers are focused on controlling the pace of price hikes. Bitcoin could surge past the $17k resistance level soon. BTC eyes the $17k resistance...
Near price stages a slow recovery: Will these gains hold?
Near Protocol price jumped on Wednesday. This price was in sync with other Sam coins like Solana and Serum. Near Protocol paused its remarkable sell-off as Sam Coins staged a strong comeback. The coin rose to a high of $1.428, which was the highest level since December 16. It has rallied by more than 14% from its lowest level in 2022.
Solana interest grows as price eyes a bullish push after weekly 40% gains
Solana token has gained by almost 40% in a week as network activity surge. The weekly gains have been inspired by the Bonk token airdrop. Solana (SOL/USD) is making a strong return after a difficult spell in 2022. Frequent hacks, FTX collapse, and a prolonged crypto winter are some of the ails of Solana in 2022. In particular, the FTX crash saw SOL fall below $10. But a return of nearly 40% in a week is sending a statement that investors are not done with the proclaimed Ethereum killer.
Bonk price has soared: prepare for a major dive
Bonk has captured the attention of most traders and investors. History suggests that Bonk price will implode soon. Tokens like Tamadoge, Saudi Shiba Inu, and Dogelon have been forgotten. Bonk price has made headlines in 2023 as it became one of the best-performing tokens in the world. The token’s price...
Tron surpasses BSC in terms of TVL: Will this allow TRX to soar higher?
Tron has overtaken BSC to become the second-largest blockchain in terms of Total Value Locked (TVL). The TVL on Tron stands at $4.1 billion, behind Ethereum with $23 billion. TRX could rally higher soon following this latest development. Tron surpasses BSC in terms of TVL. DeFiLlama, a DeFi analytics platform,...
Ethereum recovering above $1,250. Is this a bullish trigger?
Ethereum hovered around the $1,250 resistance on Wednesday. Ethereum network surpassed Bitcoin in transaction volumes in 2022. Ethereum (ETH/USD) is trading at its crucial resistance zone of $1,250 after recovering 3% on Wednesday. This level has proved difficult to crack since plunging below it in mid-Dec. The new year recoveries may keep bulls on alert, although it is still too early to judge how far the price can surge.
Crypto price predictions: Tron (TRX), Huobi Token (HT), VIDT
Cryptocurrencies remained on edge in the first week of 2023. The hawkish Fed minutes led to more concerns about the industry. Tron, VIDT, and Huobi Token will likely dive during the weekend. Cryptocurrency prices remained on edge in the first week of the year. Bitcoin remained in a consolidation phase...
XRP price stalls as Ripple CEO remains “cautiously” optimistic about 2023
The price has been tied to the crypto sentiment and case with SEC. Garlinghouse expects a “breakthrough” in crypto regulation in 2023. Ripple (XRP/USD) trades around $0.33, a level it started for 2023. The cryptocurrency has held the price zone for the past three weeks. Bulls recovered quickly as the price slid to $0.30 on January 2. But still, the upside remains limited. What holds for XRP this year?
Litecoin remains bullish, but it must overcome a key level
Investors speculate further gains, although $80 is a crucial level to watch. Litecoin (LTC/USD) began 2023 on a strong footing. The cryptocurrency is among the top gainers, with a gain of nearly 13% in the week. That comes even as trading volumes rise, with an intraday 22% surge. Does this send a bullish note?
NFP payrolls news and its impact on Bitcoin price
Bitcoin price has been in a consolidation phase in the past few weeks. The US will publish the latest non-farm payrolls (NFP) data. Strong jobs numbers will be bearish for BTC. Bitcoin price has been in a tight range in the past few months. BTC/USD has remained between last month’s...
The rise and fall of Internet Computer: How ICP imploded
Internet Computer is a major blockchain project valued at over $1 billion. ICP’s token has slumped by over 95% from its all-time high. Its ecosystem is a bit weak to justify a billion-dollar valuation. Internet Computer has had a spectacular fall from grace in less than two years. ICP,...
Will Bitcoin bounce back? Why 2022’s pain is different to anything previously
Bitcoin has closed the year down 64%, its worst year since 2018. This bear market is different, as for the first time ever in Bitcoin’s existence, the wider economy is also pulling back. Bitcoin’s correlation with the stock market is extremely high, proving it trades like a high-risk asset...
Markets where crypto usage is highly likely to explode in 2023
Despite the current crypto winter more and more people would want to link their businesses to cryptocurrencies. Online casinos are now accepting crypto deposits and withdrawals. There are also various companies that have ventured into creating infrastructure for the crypto industry. In 2021, the cryptocurrency market experienced significant growth, which...
Best liquid staking tokens for January 2023
Liquid staking is a simple and better way of staking cryptocurrencies. Lido, SSV Network, and Ankr Protocol are the best liquid staking tokens. Liquid staking has become a popular way of earning returns in the cryptocurrency industry. Unlike conventional staking, it is seen as a better way of making passive income since it allows users to withdraw their cash at any time. After depositing funds, a user receives a certificate, which they can redeem for cash. Here are some of the best liquid staking tokens to buy in January 2023.
Over $8 trillion was transferred via the Bitcoin blockchain in 2022
CoinMetrics data shows the Bitcoin blockchain registered over $8 trillion worth of transfers in 2022. According to the data, the total amount transferred via the blockchain fell off in the second half of the year. Bitcoin also saw an increase in blockchain size and hashrate, with 16% and 56% annual...
Monero (XMR) Price Prediction 2025 – Here’s why investors prefer Metacade (MCADE)
According to leading industry experts, GameFi and play-to-earn (P2E) are set to explode in 2023-2025. New market entrants in this sector are already gaining significant traction with investors, often at the expense of more established players in the wider market. The Monero price prediction 2025 illustrates this trend. It’s clear that many investors are now choosing crypto gaming stars such as Metacade over Monero. Read on to understand why.
Indonesia intends to launch its own cryptocurrency exchange
Indonesia is planning to launch a national cryptocurrency exchange in 2023. The government will transfer regulatory powers over such assets to the Financial Services Authority soon. The country’s central bank is also working on launching its digital currency (CBDC). Indonesia to launch a national crypto exchange. Indonesia plans to...
Creating the ideal trading desk setup: 5 steps
Comfortability is essential in managing and growing your portfolio. A good trading desk setup helps to counter the stress of training and increase the chances of success. Here are some essential requirements for creating the perfect trading desk setup. Day traders typically work from home, but the task of day...
Cowen downgrades Coinbase to market perform
Cowen cited the absence of clarity on a possible trading volume recovery after FTX collapsed. Coinbase has features that make it one of the safest platforms to trade. Financial services and investment firm Cowen, which has locations throughout the US, Europe, and several in Asia, downgraded cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase shares from outperform to market perform.
The TON Foundation launches file-storage solution
TON Storage is a new file sharing and data storage platform on the TON blockchain. An incentivised node ecosystem means users can file and store data for perpetuity. Users will utilise smart contracts to pay nodes using Toncoin, the native token on the TON blockchain. The TON Foundation, the group...
