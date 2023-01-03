Read full article on original website
Top 15 Most Read Stories at New Jersey Stage from January 1-7, 2023
Here's a look at the top 15 most read articles published at New Jersey Stage from January 1-7, 2023. Each week we publish about 70 articles, including several original columns and features, along with news releases for events happening throughout the state and nearby areas like Philadelphia and New York City. This week's top 15 includes articles from 11 counties in New Jersey (Atlantic, Bergen, Camden, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Sussex, and Union).
New Jersey Arts Community Offers Free Public Events in Celebration of the 2023 National Day of Racial Healing
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The Creating Change Network, a program hosted by New Jersey Theatre Alliance and ArtPride New Jersey that aims to build a more equitable, just, accessible and anti-racist arts community in New Jersey, has curated a line-up of 11 public arts events in celebration of the National Day of Racial Healing, which takes place January 17, 2023. The National Day of Racial Healing is part of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation’s Truth, Racial, Healing & Transformation efforts. This is the seventh year of the program and the second year that the Creating Change Network, supported by the Grunin Foundation, has sponsored New Jersey Artists’ participation.
Ramapo College Foundation to Honor Three Distinguished Citizens
(MAHWAH, NJ) -- The Ramapo College Foundation is pleased to announce that it will honor four individuals for their personal and professional commitment to advance higher education and for their significant service to the Ramapo College community at its Annual Distinguished Citizens Gala scheduled for Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Rockleigh Country Club.
Monmouth County Park System Invites Gardeners to Take Park in National Seed Swap Day
(ABERDEEN, NJ) -- The Monmouth County Park System invites local gardeners to take part in National Seed Swap Day from 10:00am-11:00am on Saturday, January 28, at the Freneau Woods Park Visitor Center, Aberdeen. Here are the details:. * Vegetable, annual, perennial and native seeds are welcome (no invasive species). *...
New Jersey State Council on the Arts to hold Virtual Public Listening Sessions
The New Jersey State Council on the Arts is in the midst of a formal strategic planning process, where every area of their work is being evaluated, including operations, policies, services, and grantmaking. They are building on the strides already taken toward achieving greater balance, and ultimately a more diversified, broader, positive impact, and they want your input as part of the process.
New Jersey Cannabis Advocate Named as Consultant to Build No-Cost Cannabis Technical Assistance Program
(TRENTON, NJ) -- The New Jersey Business Action Center (NJBAC) has selected Jersey City attorney Jessica Gonzalez and her firm, Veridis Quo LLC, as its consultant to develop and launch the NJBAC Cannabis Technical Assistance Program and Training Academy. Gonzalez has been in the forefront of New Jersey’s campaign to...
Chez Alice Patisserie opens a new location in Downtown Lambertville
(HAMILTON, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- Chez Alice Patisserie, a member of Genesis Hospitality, has announced the opening of a second location in Lambertville, NJ, just over the Pennsylvania border from New Hope in Bucks County. They call home a newly renovated storefront on Bridge Street in the heart of Lambertville, next to the Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn.
The Strand presents We've Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered
(LAKEWOOD, NJ) -- The Strand Center for the Arts presents We’ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered starring Michelle Berting Brett on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 8:00pm. This show has brought the music of the Carpenters to U.S. audiences since it hit the road in 2013. Conceived by and starring Canadian singer Michelle Berting Brett, she created the show after being told repeatedly that she sounded like the late Karen Carpenter.
Makin Waves Top 10 Jersey Independent Songs of 2022
The Makin Waves Top 10 Jersey Independent Songs of 2022 are by from left to right and top to bottom: Alexander Simone & WHODAT? Live Crew, Bobby Mahoney and the Seventh Son, Sean Tobin (pictured with his band, the Boardwalk Fire), Eryn, Matt O’Ree Band, Anthony Krizan, JT Bowen, and The Vansaders.
