FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ocean County Library to Honor Black History Month, Presidents' Day with American Historical Theatre
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- In honor of Black History Month and Presidents’ Day, the American Historical Theatre will re-create three notable Americans, whose lives spanned three centuries, at the Ocean County Library. Appearances will take place at three branches: Toms River, Barnegat, and Jackson. Toms River Branch, 101 Washington...
Theatre at RVCC to Present Series for Children, Young Teens
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- As part of its mission to provide affordable entertainment and educational programming for the community, The Theatre at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg will present a three-show series of productions designed specifically for young people. The School-Time Series will offer the following shows this winter and...
Morris Choral Society to perform "Carmina Burana"; Interested Singers Can Audition on Monday Evenings
(MORRRISTOWN, NJ) -- The Morris Choral Society will perform Carl Orff’s signature piece Carmina Burana on May 20 at the United Methodist Church on the Green in Morristown. Interested singers should come to the Frelinghuysen Middle School, 10 Jane Way, Morristown, at 7:30pm on Mondays starting January 9. The program will use the 1956 version authorized by Carl Orff which is for two pianos and percussionists. The score has short solos for baritone and tenor.
Luna Stage presents "Torn Asunder" by Nikkole Salter
(WEST ORANGE, NJ) -- Luna Stage launches its 2023 season with Obie-winner and Pulitzer-nominee Nikkole Salter’s Torn Asunder, a searing historical drama. Set in the years leading up to and immediately following emancipation, Torn Asunder is the story of a formerly enslaved woman’s quest to reunite with her husband and son. The play begins previews on February 2nd with an official opening on February 4, and runs through February 26.
Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory presents "Macbeth"
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTStage Repertory presents William Shakespeare’s Macbeth adapted by Stephen Michael Davis from February 2-6 in the Little Theatre on the Centenary University campus. Considered William Shakespeare's darkest and most powerful works, Macbeth explores the damaging and psychological effects of political ambition on those who seek power and are willing to do anything to attain it.
Manifesting 'Busual' -- Exhibition at Monmouth Art Alliance Benefits Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Honors Juan Sanchez Who Saw Beauty in Everything
Portrait of Juan M. Sanchez by Timothy Kelly, artwork by Juan M. Sanchez. Busual. It’s not a word you usually hear, and yet once you learn what the word is, you’ll find yourself thinking about and saying it. Coined by the late Juan M. Sanchez (1984-2013) to describe...
A Look at "Popcorn Falls"
(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Welcome to the sleepy town of Popcorn Falls, a small American town whose only claim to fame – their namesake waterfall – has dried up, and their neighboring town threatens to turn them into a sewage treatment plant. Their only hope is to - open a theater!
New Jersey Arts Community Offers Free Public Events in Celebration of the 2023 National Day of Racial Healing
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The Creating Change Network, a program hosted by New Jersey Theatre Alliance and ArtPride New Jersey that aims to build a more equitable, just, accessible and anti-racist arts community in New Jersey, has curated a line-up of 11 public arts events in celebration of the National Day of Racial Healing, which takes place January 17, 2023. The National Day of Racial Healing is part of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation’s Truth, Racial, Healing & Transformation efforts. This is the seventh year of the program and the second year that the Creating Change Network, supported by the Grunin Foundation, has sponsored New Jersey Artists’ participation.
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces The Bridge Virtual Dance Institute - Free One-Hour Company Classes On Zoom And In Person
(FORT LEE, NJ) -- In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company established a new dance institute through Zoom, The Bridge. Now, classes are also being offered in person. The Institute's aim is to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors around the world to experience the master teachers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transforms the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces.
Ramapo College Foundation to Honor Three Distinguished Citizens
(MAHWAH, NJ) -- The Ramapo College Foundation is pleased to announce that it will honor four individuals for their personal and professional commitment to advance higher education and for their significant service to the Ramapo College community at its Annual Distinguished Citizens Gala scheduled for Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Rockleigh Country Club.
Camden Repertory Theater presents "Unfinished Women Cry In No Man's Land While A Bird Dies In A Gilded Cage"
(CAMDEN, NJ) -- Camden Repertory Theater celebrates Black History Month with an immersive production of Aishah Rahman’s rarely produced underground classic Unfinished Women Cry In No Man's Land While A Bird Dies In A Gilded Cage, directed by Chyna Morrison and featuring music direction by JoJo Streater. Boasting a live jazz band and presented in Camden Rep’s unique venue — a typical New Jersey row house with only 20 seats — performances kick off with four public previews February 1 through February 4. Opening night is set for Friday, February 10, with performances continuing through March 25.
Adelphi Orchestra's Young Artist Competition
(RIVER EDGE, NJ) -- Adelphi Orchestra's Young Artist Competition is an annual competition for musicians up to age 23. A winner will be awarded a solo appearance with the Adelphi Orchestra in theirYoung Artist Showcase Concert. The deadline to submit a video audition is Wednesday, Febuary 1, 2023. Finalists will be chosen from the Video Round.
The Twin-Peaks-inspired Opera Film "Black Lodge" To Screen In Princeton
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- When composer David T. Little’s newest cinematic opera creation Black Lodge premiered in concert at Opera Philadelphia’s Festival O22 in September, the Twin Peaks-inspired film was hailed for “pushing the boundaries of what opera is” (Broadway World) and “redefining opera on stage and screen” (Wall Street Journal,).
Two River Theater Presents "Living & Breathing" By Mando Alvarado
Pictured from left to right Christopher M. Ramirez, Michael Markham and Carlos Ibarra. Photo by Mac Allen. (RED BANK, NJ) -- The new year brings a new world premiere to Red Bank! Continuing its thrilling theatrical season, Two River Theater presents the darkly funny and complex Living & Breathing, written by Mando Alvarado and directed by Rebecca Martínez. Originally developed as part of the 2019 Two River Theater Crossing Borders (Cruzando Fronteras) Festival, Living & Breathing runs January 28 through February 26, 2023 in the Marion Huber Theater.
RVCC Slates Contemporary Art Exhibition Featuring Work by Two Arts & Design Faculty Members
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Arts & Design Department will present Ideas in Form, an exhibition showcasing the work of Arts & Design Faculty members James Adkins and Bill Macholdt, January 18 to February 17, in the Art Gallery at the College’s Branchburg campus. The show...
The Growing Stage presents "The Giver" by Eric Coble
(NETCONG, NJ) -- The Growing Stage, The Children’s Theatre of New Jersey, presents their first Studio Series of the 41st season, The Giver by Eric Coble from January 19-22 . This play is based on the Newbery Award-winning book by Lois Lowry. This production is directed by Matthew Fralley, The Growing Stage’s Production Manager.
Chinese and American Artists Explore Spirituality at Walsh Gallery Exhibition "Matter + Spirit"
Lauren Schiller "Meditation: Pilgrimage" 2019, oil on panel. (SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- The Walsh Gallery at Seton Hall University presents Matter + Spirit, a traveling exhibition featuring 25 artists from China and North America -- including Lauren Schiller, Professor of Fine Arts at Seton Hall University’s College of Communication and the Arts.
Akwaaba Gallery Presents "I've Created a Monster" by Scott Harbison
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Akwaaba Gallery presents “I’ve Created a Monster” by Scott Harbison from January 7th through February 4th. This is a collection of neoexpressionist paintings featuring alien beings in a universe of Harbison’s imagination. The January 7th opening will be held from 5:00pm to 9:00pm.
Roxey Ballet Announces Community Auditions for Cinderella
(FRENCHTOWN, NJ) -- Roxey Ballet has announced community auditions for their Spring 2023 production of Cinderella, part of the “Children’s Classic Stories” repertoire the company is known for. With an unforgettable score by Sergei Prokofiev, original choreography by Mark Roxey, stunning costumes, sets, and masterful lighting, Cinderella’s fairy tale story unfolds. After being tormented by her wicked (yet comedic) stepsisters, Cinderella is treated to a royal transformation courtesy of her Fairy Godmother, resulting in the meeting of her true love at the ball. A magical performance to delight viewers of all ages.
New Jersey Symphony to usher in Lunar New Year with January 21 Celebration
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Symphony presents Music Director Xian Zhang igniting the fifth annual Lunar New Year celebration she began five years ago. This festive family-friendly evening of cultural exchange will celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. The performance takes place on January 21 at 7:30pm at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark.
