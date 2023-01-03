ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

247Sports

Everything Bill Self said after KU's win over West Virginia

Kansas basketball is 3-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since the 2016-17 season. KU was able to keep its perfect start to conference play alive on Saturday evening with a 76-62 win over West Virginia on the road. The Mountaineers got out to an early lead, but a 12-2 run saw the Jayhawks take control of the game. West Virginia was able to make it a two-possession game at times, but KU was never truly on the ropes. The win keeps KU at the top of the Big 12 standings.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Live updates: WVU vs. Kansas

West Virginia seeks to end a two-game losing streak at the start of Big 12 play and a three-game losing streak in this series when it plays host to No. 3 Kansas inside the Coliseum. Doing so tonight would give Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins 100 career wins against teams ranked in the media's top 25 poll.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Predicting West Virginia’s 2023 Big 12 Football Schedule

Morgantown, West Virginia – The Big 12 Conference was scheduled to release the 2023-2024 football schedule on December 1st. However, there has been a delay and the schedule could be released anytime now. With Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF joining the conference, there will be a nine game schedule...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

LISTEN: What to expect as WVU welcomes transfer targets

Students on campus? Check. Home basketball game? Check. Sellout crowd? Check. Top-tier opponent coming to the Coliseum? Check. Good news for West Virginia ... football? Check! A few important factors line up for the Mountaineers this weekend as they entertain visitors from the transfer portal in what's become one of the most important weekends on the recruiting calendar. So, what can you expect? Today's episode reviews the math and previews the outcome. How many spots are available? What's the silent commitment count? Which positions will be addressed? Is a kicker on the way? Can we name names? Does Jim McElwain have any influence on Neal Brown? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Three observations from Kansas' 76-62 win over West Virginia

Kansas improved to 14-1 (3-0 Big 12) on Saturday evening with a 76-62 win over West Virginia on the road. Here are three observations from the game... All season, KU has played with a smaller starting lineup than we usually see from a Bill Self team. KJ Adams is 6-foot-7, far from the 6-foot-10 and 7-foot measurements of recent starters David McCormack and Udoka Azubuike. The lack of size on the interior has its pros and cons with one weakness being that opposing teams with size can give KU issues. On paper, West Virginia appeared to be that.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Bob Huggins "frustrated" with offense, eyes changes to rotation

West Virginia fell to 0-3 in Big 12 Conference play on Saturday night as the Mountaineers lost to Kansas, 76-62, in the WVU Coliseum. After the game, Head Coach Bob Huggins pointed the finger squarely on the offensive side of the ball. "We can't make a shot," he said on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Kansas

Over the years, West Virginia has had a lot of success against the Kansas Jayhawks when they visit the WVU Coliseum. But boy do they need a win right now more than ever or what? The Mountaineers are reeling after dropping the first two games of Big 12 play to Kansas State in overtime and then to Oklahoma State earlier this week.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Mountaineers have a plan to play without their point guard

West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins announced on his radio show Thursday night starting point guard Kedrian Johnson will not play in Saturday's home game against No. 3 Kansas. The sixth-year senior suffered a concussion in Monday's loss to Oklahoma State. Huggins reiterated his claim that Johnson is the "best...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

New stores are coming to the Highlands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news to kick off the New Year at the Highlands. Two new stores are open and four more will be open sometime later this year. Rally House and Play-it-Again Sports are in the power center area near Menard’s. Rally House is a specialty sports store and will focus on teams from our region including the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, WVU and Ohio State.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date

On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia state senator says the legislature doesn’t control PEIA

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As of July 1, state employees may no longer have their medical care covered at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital.  Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, made that announcement on MetroNews TalkLine on Thursday. It comes after years of issues funding West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA).  […]
WHEELING, WV

