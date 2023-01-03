Read full article on original website
247Sports
Everything Bill Self said after KU's win over West Virginia
Kansas basketball is 3-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since the 2016-17 season. KU was able to keep its perfect start to conference play alive on Saturday evening with a 76-62 win over West Virginia on the road. The Mountaineers got out to an early lead, but a 12-2 run saw the Jayhawks take control of the game. West Virginia was able to make it a two-possession game at times, but KU was never truly on the ropes. The win keeps KU at the top of the Big 12 standings.
247Sports
Live updates: WVU vs. Kansas
West Virginia seeks to end a two-game losing streak at the start of Big 12 play and a three-game losing streak in this series when it plays host to No. 3 Kansas inside the Coliseum. Doing so tonight would give Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins 100 career wins against teams ranked in the media's top 25 poll.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Graded With Big 12’s Second Worst Coaching Performance of 2022
The 2022 season was a massive disappointment for Neal Brown and the Mountaineers. Going into his fourth season at the helm, this was the year that West Virginia was expected to make a jump and compete in the upper half of the Big 12 Conference. Unfortunately for Brown, that did...
voiceofmotown.com
Predicting West Virginia’s 2023 Big 12 Football Schedule
Morgantown, West Virginia – The Big 12 Conference was scheduled to release the 2023-2024 football schedule on December 1st. However, there has been a delay and the schedule could be released anytime now. With Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF joining the conference, there will be a nine game schedule...
LISTEN: What to expect as WVU welcomes transfer targets
Students on campus? Check. Home basketball game? Check. Sellout crowd? Check. Top-tier opponent coming to the Coliseum? Check. Good news for West Virginia ... football? Check! A few important factors line up for the Mountaineers this weekend as they entertain visitors from the transfer portal in what's become one of the most important weekends on the recruiting calendar. So, what can you expect? Today's episode reviews the math and previews the outcome. How many spots are available? What's the silent commitment count? Which positions will be addressed? Is a kicker on the way? Can we name names? Does Jim McElwain have any influence on Neal Brown? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
247Sports
Three observations from Kansas' 76-62 win over West Virginia
Kansas improved to 14-1 (3-0 Big 12) on Saturday evening with a 76-62 win over West Virginia on the road. Here are three observations from the game... All season, KU has played with a smaller starting lineup than we usually see from a Bill Self team. KJ Adams is 6-foot-7, far from the 6-foot-10 and 7-foot measurements of recent starters David McCormack and Udoka Azubuike. The lack of size on the interior has its pros and cons with one weakness being that opposing teams with size can give KU issues. On paper, West Virginia appeared to be that.
247Sports
Rapid Reactions: WVU falls to Kansas to start Big 12 play 0-3
To read this post and more, subscribe now - One Month for Only $1. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Posted on 7 hrs, V I P, User Since 37 months ago, User Post Count: 1484. 7 hrsVIP. 37 months.
247Sports
Bob Huggins "frustrated" with offense, eyes changes to rotation
West Virginia fell to 0-3 in Big 12 Conference play on Saturday night as the Mountaineers lost to Kansas, 76-62, in the WVU Coliseum. After the game, Head Coach Bob Huggins pointed the finger squarely on the offensive side of the ball. "We can't make a shot," he said on...
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Kansas
Over the years, West Virginia has had a lot of success against the Kansas Jayhawks when they visit the WVU Coliseum. But boy do they need a win right now more than ever or what? The Mountaineers are reeling after dropping the first two games of Big 12 play to Kansas State in overtime and then to Oklahoma State earlier this week.
College Basketball Odds: Kansas vs. West Virginia prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/7/2023
The Kansas Jayhawks take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Kansas West Virginia prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kansas West Virginia. The Kansas Jayhawks look like the No. 1 team in the country. They look the part of a...
zagsblog.com
NCAA Appeal Decision for West Virginia’s Jose Perez Expected by Jan. 11
An NCAA appeal decision for West Virginia guard Jose Perez is expected by Jan. 11, sources told ZAGSBLOG. West Virginia hosts No. 3 Kansas on Saturday and No. 19 Baylor on Jan. 11. A source said Perez “just wants to play basketball.”. The 6-foot-5 Perez announced his transfer to...
247Sports
Mountaineers have a plan to play without their point guard
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins announced on his radio show Thursday night starting point guard Kedrian Johnson will not play in Saturday's home game against No. 3 Kansas. The sixth-year senior suffered a concussion in Monday's loss to Oklahoma State. Huggins reiterated his claim that Johnson is the "best...
Former White Sox player now selling $3 million Bridgeport, West Virginia mansion
A Bridgeport home with an outdoor kitchen and movie room is for sale, and sports fans, both local and national, might recognize the listing agent.
WTRF
New stores are coming to the Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news to kick off the New Year at the Highlands. Two new stores are open and four more will be open sometime later this year. Rally House and Play-it-Again Sports are in the power center area near Menard’s. Rally House is a specialty sports store and will focus on teams from our region including the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, WVU and Ohio State.
West Virginia State Senator proposes at swearing-in ceremony
The West Virginia Senate District 12 has a new senator taking office, and he put on quite a show at his swearing-in ceremony in Clarksburg on Friday.
West Virginia and Ohio under a flood warning
Some West Virginia and Ohio counties are under a flood advisory. Currently Marshall County, Monroe County and Ohio and Wetzel County are under a flood advisory.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
(Stacker) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date
On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
West Virginia state senator says the legislature doesn’t control PEIA
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As of July 1, state employees may no longer have their medical care covered at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital. Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, made that announcement on MetroNews TalkLine on Thursday. It comes after years of issues funding West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). […]
Upshur County family loses everything in fire
A family of four lost everything in a house fire Thursday morning in Lewis County.
