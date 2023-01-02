ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Brian Sabean rejoins Yankees after 30 years with Giants

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Sabean is returning to the Yankees, three decades after leaving for San Francisco and watching from afar as his former prospects led New York to four World Series titles in a five-year span. “Somewhat of a strange twist of fate after 30 years to rejoin the organization that I started in,” Sabean said Tuesday after the Yankees hired him as executive adviser to GM Brian Cashman. Now 66, Sabean helped lead the Giants to World Series titles in 2010, ’12 and ’14. He was San Francisco’s general manager from 1996 until 2014, then was promoted to executive vice president of baseball operations from 2015-18. Shifted to an executive vice president role when Farhan Zaidi was hired as president of baseball operations after the 2018 season, Sabean worked under a contract that expired Oct. 31.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Tarah Murrey, New Texas Rangers Pro Marcus Semien’s Wife

As the 2023 MLB season is set to begin, the attention is on Marcus Semien and his family after signing a $175.0 million deal with the Texas Rangers. The shortstop’s high school sweetheart and wife, Tarah Murrey, knows the ups and downs of athletic life. Apart from growing up in a family of professional athletes, she’s got her own experience to boast about. With Semien’s career taking him to different franchises, she’s helped the family adjust wherever they move while balancing motherhood. So we shed more light on the background of Marcus Semien’s wife in this Tarah Murrey wiki.
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: January 5

The French love baseball! Well, at least that was the impression that the French Baseball Federation gave during the White Sox vs. New York Giants tour of Europe, giving silver medals to Charles Comiskey, John McGraw and Hughie Jennings in appreciation. The tour, however, was a failure, with meager attendance...
MyNorthwest.com

Talking Mariners Podcast: Making sense of offseason, 2023 outlook

New Year, new podcast, and for this edition of Talking Mariners, Gary Hill joins me from his frozen abode in need of a hot stove perhaps more than anyone listening. You know Gary from Mariners Radio Network broadcasts as well as host of the official Seattle Mariners Podcast, and he is always up for baseball talk – even when he is dealing with a broken furnace. Unfortunately there has not been much fuel for the fire when it comes to Mariners moves, but there was plenty to talk about nevertheless.
Yardbarker

2023 Dodgers Spring Training Tickets On Sale For Single Games

Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training tickets for single games on their 2023 schedule went on sale to the general public Wednesday morning. There previously was an allotment of tickets released to Camelback Ranch followers on social media. Tickets are priced on a tiered model and range from options to purchase...
