Entertainment marketing agency Wild Card Creative Group (WCCG) has inked a strategic partnership with editor, director, producer and executive Skip Chaisson through which his production shingle Skip Film will set up shop under the WCCG umbrella. The addition of Skip Film bolsters the company’s already established editorial services. Skip Film will also collaborate with WCCG’s creative content studio, 3AM. WCCG will provide full operational support to Skip Film. As an example of the creative work the two entities will execute through this strategic partnership, their latest release was the teaser for Lucasfilm’s highly anticipated Indiana Jones 5. Chaisson founded Skip Film in 2001 as a boutique post company and creative agency specializing in trailers, promos, main titles, commercials, and original content for major studios and streaming platforms. He joined El Rey Network, founded by filmmaker Robert Rodriquez, in 2014 as SVP of creative and on-air promotions, before being upped to CCO in 2016 to shepherd all creative and brand elements for the network’s linear, digital and social feeds. During his time with El Rey, the Skip Film banner shifted focus from entertainment marketing to creating hundreds of hours of content and series production, including Lucha Underground and The Director’s Chair with Robert Rodriguez. Skip Film’s partnership with WCCG will bring the company’s abilities full circle, back to marketing campaign development. Chaisson has more than 20 years as a creative director, EP, network exec, editor and director. Among the feature trailers he’s developed are Braveheart, Armageddon, Gladiator, Gravity, Man on Fire, Mission Impossible and Mission Impossible 2. WCCG and Skip Films hit the ground running. In addition to Indiana Jones 5, they’ve lent their respective editorial expertise to Avatar: The Way of Water, The White Lotus, StarTrek: Strange New Worlds and Till. The Wild Card Editorial team cut the trailers for Black Adam and The Handmaid’s Tale with Chaisson cutting both Star Trek and Till....

