Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among Men, Especially Those in the Tech IndustryCeebla CuudLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Mayor urges widening of I-15 after New Year's 18 mile traffic jamThe HD PostLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Is Cashman Field the best home field for the Las Vegas Vipers?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Grand Canyon Tour CEO Sentenced to Prison For Evading $2.6 Million In TaxesTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
What is ChatGPT? This AI chatbot is dominating social media with its frighteningly good essays
ChatGPT is a large language model trained on a massive trove of information online to create its responses.
Production Outlook Survey: New Year’s Predictions, Hopes, Resolutions
Agency creatives share visions, goals for 2023, reflect on lessons learned in 2022. It’s that time of year--for a new beginning, for New Year’s resolutions, which often aren’t kept, and predictions, which often aren’t accurate. Nonetheless SHOOT called upon a brave cross-section of advertising agency executives, executive creative directors, group creative directors, creative directors, heads of production, a CCO, and a head of emerging experience and technology to offer their hopes, goals, projections and plans for 2023.
Street Talk for January 6, 2023
Entertainment marketing agency Wild Card Creative Group (WCCG) has inked a strategic partnership with editor, director, producer and executive Skip Chaisson through which his production shingle Skip Film will set up shop under the WCCG umbrella. The addition of Skip Film bolsters the company’s already established editorial services. Skip Film will also collaborate with WCCG’s creative content studio, 3AM. WCCG will provide full operational support to Skip Film. As an example of the creative work the two entities will execute through this strategic partnership, their latest release was the teaser for Lucasfilm’s highly anticipated Indiana Jones 5. Chaisson founded Skip Film in 2001 as a boutique post company and creative agency specializing in trailers, promos, main titles, commercials, and original content for major studios and streaming platforms. He joined El Rey Network, founded by filmmaker Robert Rodriquez, in 2014 as SVP of creative and on-air promotions, before being upped to CCO in 2016 to shepherd all creative and brand elements for the network’s linear, digital and social feeds. During his time with El Rey, the Skip Film banner shifted focus from entertainment marketing to creating hundreds of hours of content and series production, including Lucha Underground and The Director’s Chair with Robert Rodriguez. Skip Film’s partnership with WCCG will bring the company’s abilities full circle, back to marketing campaign development. Chaisson has more than 20 years as a creative director, EP, network exec, editor and director. Among the feature trailers he’s developed are Braveheart, Armageddon, Gladiator, Gravity, Man on Fire, Mission Impossible and Mission Impossible 2. WCCG and Skip Films hit the ground running. In addition to Indiana Jones 5, they’ve lent their respective editorial expertise to Avatar: The Way of Water, The White Lotus, StarTrek: Strange New Worlds and Till. The Wild Card Editorial team cut the trailers for Black Adam and The Handmaid’s Tale with Chaisson cutting both Star Trek and Till....
Rep Report for January 6, 2023
Production company Ruckus Films has secured talent agency Hustle to handle representation on the East Coast. Hustle is headed by founding partner and rep Anya Zander who has a track record with director JJ Adler, co-founder of Ruckus. Early on in their careers, Zander helped Adler connect with clients and creatives whom the director said remain among her favorite collaborators to this day. Hustle will rep Adler and the full Ruckus directorial roster which is known for comedic visual storytelling, turning out work for such brands as AT&T, Progressive, Mercedes-Benz and Bank of America....
Cut+Run adds editor Kamila Daurenova to its roster
Editor Kamila Daurenova has joined the roster of Cut+Run. Based in New York, Daurenova is available for Cut+Run collaborations nationally and internationally. “Kamila has a depth and dimension which shines through her work,” said Lauren Hertzberg, managing partner, Cut+Run NY. “Her editing style is captivating and expressive, and we are so excited to work with her as she continues to create with impact.”
