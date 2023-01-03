Read full article on original website
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Pimanyoli’s says it’s time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday, Jan. 4 to shutter the restaurant’s only Baton Rouge location. “Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy,” Perrilloux shared. Perrilloux explains she fought for...
Louisiana’s first Penitentiary was begun in 1832 in what is now downtown Baton Rouge. It was called “The Walls” because the buildings and yards were behind tall enclosed structures. During the 82 years it was open (1835–1917), it housed thousands of men, women, children, blacks, and whites. The cells were 7 ft. x 3.5 ft. with concrete floors and no bed or mattress!
brproud.com
La. native wins big at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Greenwell Springs, LA, native and Paragon Casino Resort Club Paragon member Julie Klein won more than $90,000 at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2023, while playing one of Paragon Casino Resort’s new Class II gaming machines. Klein, who hit the jackpot while...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana priest collaborates with rapper, Sicka Sin, to create music video
The Rev. Josh Johnson, priest at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Baton Rouge, is breaking the mold. Johnson collaborated with his brother, Matt Johnson, known as rapper Sicka Sin, to create a music video at Sacred Heart to connect with the community in Mid City. “In everything I do...
225batonrouge.com
Two major BR restauranteurs announced they’re moving on this week
Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
Woman shares alarming burglary story via social media, warns others of apartment safety
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Southern University college student filed a police report, following an alarming break in at the Cadence Apartments in Baton Rouge. Jehvana White took to social media to explain how a strange man has been allegedly going in and out of her apartment using a key.
theadvocate.com
Best burgers in Baton Rouge? We asked 12 local chefs to pick their favorites in town.
We asked 12 Baton Rouge-area chefs to pick their favorite burgers in town, with the caveat being they couldn't pick their own. George's, with Curbside as a close second. "George's makes a great no-frills cheeseburger and provides a casual, laissez-faire atmosphere," he said. George Krause, general manager at Proverbial Wine...
5-year-old autistic child left alone on school bus for four hours
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five-year-old Seayontai Banks Jr. was supposed to be in class at capitol elementary this morning but instead spent 4 hours alone on a special needs bus. “He never made it to school, so at that time I called her, I’m like what you mean he...
Man allegedly scamming people in Lafayette via social media app TikTok
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — If you live in Lafayette and frequent the social media app TikTok, look out for a man claiming to be homeless and having to live in a “filthy” motel following a series of recent tragedies. Viewers of KLFY reached out to us Wednesday to say they believe he’s a scammer who […]
CONSUMER REPORTS INVESTIGATES: Heavy metals in chocolate
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the holiday season, and a great gift to give and receive: chocolate! You can’t escape it, and why would you want to—it’s delicious. But before you put a bow on that bar, be aware that a new Consumer Reports investigation reveals a dark side to some chocolate.
Did Someone See a Black Panther on Their Property in South Louisiana? [VIDEO]
Madalyn Pitre posted this photo, and a video, on social media and now the post has gone viral.
This Town in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Louisiana, you should add the following town to your list.
Meet Ochsner Lafayette General’s first baby of 2023
Ochsner Lafayette General welcomed the first baby of 2023 just 11 minutes past midnight.
wbrz.com
Driver left special needs child on EBR school bus; 5-year-old found hours later in Baker
BATON ROUGE - Family members say a child with special needs was never dropped off at school after a bus driver failed to realize the boy was left alone on her bus. The boy's great-grandmother, Pleasant Hebert, told WBRZ the 5-year-old, who goes to school in Baton Rouge, was found in Baker. She said the child's usual bus got stuck in mud at Capitol Middle School, and students had to move to a different bus with another driver to get to school.
One dead in shooting at Triple S Food Mart, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting at a convenience store in north Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to emergency responders. Officials said it happened at the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive just before 9 p.m. No other details are...
Video Released of Deadly Police Chase Near Baton Rouge
When is it ok for police officers to chase a suspect? This question is now front and center in Louisiana after a high-speed chase in the Baton Rouge area that left 2 teenager girls dead. WBRZ TV in Baton Rouge has gotten traffic camera video of the crash that ended...
Body found in downtown Baton Rouge parking garage, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coroner’s office has been called to the parking garage of the Claiborne Building, a state office building in downtown Baton Rouge. First responders were called to the scene for reports of a “man down” and arrived to find the man deceased.
inregister.com
Checking in with three Baton Rouge nonprofits that received million-dollar donations during the pandemic
In 2020, author, billionaire and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott—previously known best for being Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife—made it her mission to support the needs of underrepresented people all over the world. Over the last few years, she has donated more than $14 billion to nonprofits. Scott and her team looked far and wide, assessing which nonprofits had a strong history of helping those in need.
50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Ohio in connection with 2022 Murder Investigation in Louisiana
50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Ohio in connection with 2022 Murder Investigation in Louisiana. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – A 50-year-old Louisiana man was arrested in Akron, Ohio, in connection with a murder investigation that took place on October 20, 2022. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of...
brproud.com
West Baton Rouge Parish businesses support families of crash victims
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – Students and teachers are scheduled to return to Brusly High School this week after two cheerleaders were killed in a crash involving a police officer on New Year’s Eve. On Monday night, people gathered on the high school football field to remember Maggie Dunn...
