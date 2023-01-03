ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Pimanyoli’s says it’s time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday, Jan. 4 to shutter the restaurant’s only Baton Rouge location. “Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy,” Perrilloux shared. Perrilloux explains she fought for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Sarah Walker Gorrell

Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."

Louisiana’s first Penitentiary was begun in 1832 in what is now downtown Baton Rouge. It was called “The Walls” because the buildings and yards were behind tall enclosed structures. During the 82 years it was open (1835–1917), it housed thousands of men, women, children, blacks, and whites. The cells were 7 ft. x 3.5 ft. with concrete floors and no bed or mattress!
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

La. native wins big at Paragon Casino Resort

MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Greenwell Springs, LA, native and Paragon Casino Resort Club Paragon member Julie Klein won more than $90,000 at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2023, while playing one of Paragon Casino Resort’s new Class II gaming machines. Klein, who hit the jackpot while...
MARKSVILLE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Two major BR restauranteurs announced they’re moving on this week

Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CONSUMER REPORTS INVESTIGATES: Heavy metals in chocolate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the holiday season, and a great gift to give and receive: chocolate! You can’t escape it, and why would you want to—it’s delicious. But before you put a bow on that bar, be aware that a new Consumer Reports investigation reveals a dark side to some chocolate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Driver left special needs child on EBR school bus; 5-year-old found hours later in Baker

BATON ROUGE - Family members say a child with special needs was never dropped off at school after a bus driver failed to realize the boy was left alone on her bus. The boy's great-grandmother, Pleasant Hebert, told WBRZ the 5-year-old, who goes to school in Baton Rouge, was found in Baker. She said the child's usual bus got stuck in mud at Capitol Middle School, and students had to move to a different bus with another driver to get to school.
BATON ROUGE, LA
inregister.com

Checking in with three Baton Rouge nonprofits that received million-dollar donations during the pandemic

In 2020, author, billionaire and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott—previously known best for being Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife—made it her mission to support the needs of underrepresented people all over the world. Over the last few years, she has donated more than $14 billion to nonprofits. Scott and her team looked far and wide, assessing which nonprofits had a strong history of helping those in need.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

West Baton Rouge Parish businesses support families of crash victims

BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – Students and teachers are scheduled to return to Brusly High School this week after two cheerleaders were killed in a crash involving a police officer on New Year’s Eve. On Monday night, people gathered on the high school football field to remember Maggie Dunn...
BRUSLY, LA

