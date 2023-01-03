Read full article on original website
Robert Edward “Bob” Hines, 85
Robert Edward “Bob” Hines, 85, of Ellwood City passed away peacefully on January 3rd at his son’s home. Bob was born on December 19, 1937, the son of the late Edward John Hines and Helen (Smith) Hines. He graduated from Lincoln High School and served in the U.S. Air Force, then moved to California to work for Matthews Conveyor, where he met and married Sylvia Eleanor Wilson. Bob and family later moved to Nebraska, where he earned an A.A. degree and worked as the general manager at MFS/York/StorMor. Over time his work came to involve more and more sales to the Far East and he moved to Bangkok, Thailand. He lived in Thailand until recently, planning and supervising construction and modernization of agricultural storage facilities in many countries before retiring in Bangkok. Most years he traveled to Pennsylvania in the summer months and enjoyed grilling steaks and hot dogs for his family on the Fourth of July. He was an avid fan of the Pirates, Steelers, and Pitt Panthers, and was in the stands at Forbes Field for Game 7 of the 1960 World Series, when the Pirates beat the Yankees on Bill Mazeroski’s walk-off home run. In recent years Bob enjoyed attending games at PNC Park, especially when he could take his children and grandchildren.
Gary L. “Shorty” Armstrong, 72
Gary L. “Shorty” Armstrong, 72, of Wampum passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital following injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident. Born February 6, 1950 in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Plummer and Lucy Goodland Armstrong. He was married to Debra A. Clark Armstrong.
Linda L. Hall
Linda L. Hall, 68, of Franklin, died peacefully January 3, 2023, after an extended illness, at The Caring Place in Franklin. Born December 20, 1954, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie Blauser Miller. Linda attended Cranberry High School. She was a very good...
Brenda Faye Moore, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Brenda Faye Moore, 57, departed this life Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown. Brenda was born September 14, 1965 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Marshall, Sr. and Lela Stigall Moore. She was a graduate of The Rayen...
Jeffrey Charles Gadley
Jeffrey Charles Gadley, 34, of Cranberry, passed away at home on January 1, 2023. Born October, 10, 1988, Jeff was the son of Melody Blair and the late Larry Gadley. Jeff loved spending time with his daughter, playing board games and telling trucker stories. He drove truck for several companies...
Services Set for Melissa A. Roxberry
Melissa A. Roxberry, 48, of Oil City, PA, passed away in her home unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2022. Services will take place on Saturday January 7, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. in the Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City. Memorials may be made to the Oil City Salvation Army Meal...
Fire consumes Cranberry Township house
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire late Saturday night in Cranberry Township, Butler County. It broke out around 11:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Goehring Road. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the fire chief on scene who said no one...
Bryon Lamont Thomas, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Bryon Lamont Thomas will be held Thursday, Januarys 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Thomas departed this life Friday, December 23, 2022. The family will receive friends...
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter
On December 29, 2022 at approximately 12:06 p.m., PA State Police investigated a reported theft of services at Harmony Hardscape & Landscape, located on Route 422, Slippery Rock Township. The victim related that on September 12, 2022, a check, which had been supplied by their customer, in the amount of $3,865.78 had been denied by Wesbanco as having insufficient funds. The victim related that a single payment was made on 11/11/22, but that the victim has been unsuccessful in establishing contact with the customer since the date. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PA State Police New Castle, referencing PA 2022-1654754.
'They're not going to leave him': Brackenridge officers keep watch over fallen chief
Police officers from across Western Pennsylvania are keeping watch over Brackenridge, as the borough’s own officers stand guard over their fallen chief. At least one officer from Brackenridge has remained alongside Chief Justin McIntire’s body since he was killed in the line of duty Monday. “There has been...
27 First News
Devin M. Bell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Devin M. Bell will be held Tuesday, January, 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Church of God in Christ, 3147 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Bell departed this life Thursday, December 22, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio.
Ellwood City Public Library Activities For Week of January 9
The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458. The Library has partnered with Seneca Library District, Oil Creek Library District, Erie County Public Library and Crawford County Federated Library System for e-books. You can now use the Overdrive or Libby App. to borrow books from the above Libraries. Please call the library with any questions.
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie Website
Eat This, Not That! is a go-to website for all things food and health. Although a waffle isn't the healthiest thing you can eat, I am highlighting one of their stories featuring Pennsylvania waffles. Because sometimes we can all go for a waffle - one that is crisp on the edges, a bit fluffy in the middle, with outstanding flavor. And of course, real maple syrup.
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $50,000 sold in Allegheny County
A winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket was sold at Shop ‘n Save, 1620 Babcock Boulevard, Shaler Township. Another was sold in Philadelphia. The winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the two $50,000 prizes are part of eight weekly drawings in...
Shooting under investigation in Ross Township
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting led to a closure of the northbound side of McKnight Road on Thursday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department confirmed the shooting to Pittsburgh Action News 4. There was a...
Father hailed as hero after scuffle with man who killed Brackenridge chief
What unfolded before 16-year-old John Pierce’s eyes Monday afternoon in Brackenridge was nothing short of terrifying. His father, Todd Pierce, 50, was in the family’s driveway on Morgan Street cleaning out his work van when a gunman suddenly appeared, demanding the elder Pierce give up the keys to the van.
‘I heard gunfire’: Eyewitness details terrifying moments surrounding McKnight Road shooting
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One day after a shooting caused total chaos on busy McKnight Road, Channel 11 is getting new details on how it all played out. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> 1 person shot, another injured after shooting along busy McKnight Road. A driving instructor from Rogers Driving School...
