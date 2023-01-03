ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Falls, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ellwoodcity.org

Robert Edward “Bob” Hines, 85

Robert Edward “Bob” Hines, 85, of Ellwood City passed away peacefully on January 3rd at his son’s home. Bob was born on December 19, 1937, the son of the late Edward John Hines and Helen (Smith) Hines. He graduated from Lincoln High School and served in the U.S. Air Force, then moved to California to work for Matthews Conveyor, where he met and married Sylvia Eleanor Wilson. Bob and family later moved to Nebraska, where he earned an A.A. degree and worked as the general manager at MFS/York/StorMor. Over time his work came to involve more and more sales to the Far East and he moved to Bangkok, Thailand. He lived in Thailand until recently, planning and supervising construction and modernization of agricultural storage facilities in many countries before retiring in Bangkok. Most years he traveled to Pennsylvania in the summer months and enjoyed grilling steaks and hot dogs for his family on the Fourth of July. He was an avid fan of the Pirates, Steelers, and Pitt Panthers, and was in the stands at Forbes Field for Game 7 of the 1960 World Series, when the Pirates beat the Yankees on Bill Mazeroski’s walk-off home run. In recent years Bob enjoyed attending games at PNC Park, especially when he could take his children and grandchildren.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Gary L. “Shorty” Armstrong, 72

Gary L. “Shorty” Armstrong, 72, of Wampum passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital following injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident. Born February 6, 1950 in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Plummer and Lucy Goodland Armstrong. He was married to Debra A. Clark Armstrong.
WAMPUM, PA
explore venango

Linda L. Hall

Linda L. Hall, 68, of Franklin, died peacefully January 3, 2023, after an extended illness, at The Caring Place in Franklin. Born December 20, 1954, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie Blauser Miller. Linda attended Cranberry High School. She was a very good...
FRANKLIN, PA
27 First News

Brenda Faye Moore, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Brenda Faye Moore, 57, departed this life Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown. Brenda was born September 14, 1965 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Marshall, Sr. and Lela Stigall Moore. She was a graduate of The Rayen...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
explore venango

Jeffrey Charles Gadley

Jeffrey Charles Gadley, 34, of Cranberry, passed away at home on January 1, 2023. Born October, 10, 1988, Jeff was the son of Melody Blair and the late Larry Gadley. Jeff loved spending time with his daughter, playing board games and telling trucker stories. He drove truck for several companies...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Services Set for Melissa A. Roxberry

Melissa A. Roxberry, 48, of Oil City, PA, passed away in her home unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2022. Services will take place on Saturday January 7, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. in the Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City. Memorials may be made to the Oil City Salvation Army Meal...
OIL CITY, PA
wtae.com

Fire consumes Cranberry Township house

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire late Saturday night in Cranberry Township, Butler County. It broke out around 11:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Goehring Road. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the fire chief on scene who said no one...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
27 First News

Bryon Lamont Thomas, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Bryon Lamont Thomas will be held Thursday, Januarys 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Thomas departed this life Friday, December 23, 2022. The family will receive friends...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ellwoodcity.org

POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter

On December 29, 2022 at approximately 12:06 p.m., PA State Police investigated a reported theft of services at Harmony Hardscape & Landscape, located on Route 422, Slippery Rock Township. The victim related that on September 12, 2022, a check, which had been supplied by their customer, in the amount of $3,865.78 had been denied by Wesbanco as having insufficient funds. The victim related that a single payment was made on 11/11/22, but that the victim has been unsuccessful in establishing contact with the customer since the date. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PA State Police New Castle, referencing PA 2022-1654754.
NEW CASTLE, PA
27 First News

Devin M. Bell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Devin M. Bell will be held Tuesday, January, 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Church of God in Christ, 3147 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Bell departed this life Thursday, December 22, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ellwoodcity.org

Ellwood City Public Library Activities For Week of January 9

The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458. The Library has partnered with Seneca Library District, Oil Creek Library District, Erie County Public Library and Crawford County Federated Library System for e-books. You can now use the Overdrive or Libby App. to borrow books from the above Libraries. Please call the library with any questions.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Shooting under investigation in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting led to a closure of the northbound side of McKnight Road on Thursday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department confirmed the shooting to Pittsburgh Action News 4. There was a...
PITTSBURGH, PA

