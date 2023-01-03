Read full article on original website
COVID Update: 91 New Cases Locally
This part of central Mississippi has seen 91 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. The State Health Department says that includes 43 in Neshoba County, 34 in Attala County and 14 in Leake County. But there haven’t been any additional COVID-related deaths in the three counties.
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter has been found after going missing earlier this week. According to police in Alabama, where 17-year-old Kristian Stamps was last seen, the teen was found safe in Bay County, Florida. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening,...
Man shot, in critical condition after carjacking in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in critical condition after a carjacking that took place in Jackson Saturday night. Deputy Chief of the Jackson Police Department Deric Hearn says the incident happened along Winter Street and University Boulevard. Chief Hearn says a man was approached by two other men...
Tragedy Claims the Life of Longtime Mississippi Activist
Mississippi has lost a long-time civil rights activist to tragedy. Eighty-eight-year-old Ineva May-Pittman died in a house fire that broke out in her Northwest Jackson home during the early morning hours Tuesday. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Pittman was a well-known political activist and former teacher. She was often a fixture at local government meetings and worked to keep politicians accountable to the needs of the people they served. She was honored by the city of Jackson multiple times. The former Poindexter Park is named in her honor and there is a city mural of her as well. She was also the recipient of a local lifetime achievement award. May-Pittman was active in a number of community and civic organizations including the NACCP and the Jackson State University Alumni Association.
Mississippi Civil Rights leader dies in tragic house fire
A Mississippi civil rights leader, who walked alongside Medgar Evers, advocating for voting rights, died in a tragic house fire on Tuesday. Ineva May Pittman, 88, was found dead by firefighters working to put on the fire in her house on Inwood Drive in Northwest Jackson. Firefighters say the house...
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 3
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Tuesday, January 3. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
Three JPD officers on leave after man dies in custody
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three Jackson Police officers were placed on administrative leave with pay pending after a man died in their custody. On Saturday, December 31, investigators said officers responded to a call for service at 572 E. Beasley Road around 7:30 p.m. While at the location, officers took an individual into custody who […]
Community activist killed in Jackson house fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An elderly woman was killed in a Jackson house fire overnight. The fire happened at a home on Inwood Drive between 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023. The victim was identified as Ineva May-Pittman. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones released a statement about her passing on social […]
All Jackson Public Schools scheduled to reopen January 5
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All Jackson Public Schools are scheduled to reopen Thursday, January 5, and resume their regular schedules. According to the Jackson Public School District, it is evaluating the availability of water at all school and office locations. “We will announce any changes to our regular schedule on...
Person found shot, killed on Earle Street in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after a person was found shot and killed in Jackson on Tuesday, January 3. Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) spokesperson Bailey Martin said Jackson police received a call about a person who had been shot and killed on Earle Street. The identity of the victim was not […]
Man Pleads Guilty to Burning Cross in Black Mississippi Neighborhood
JACKSON — A Mississippi man who burned a cross in a predominantly African American neighborhood in Covington County pled guilty to federal charges on Friday. On Oct. 24, 2017, Louie Bernard Revette and an unnamed co-conspirator constructed a wooden cross at the home of a juvenile victim in Seminary, Miss., using materials at or near the residence. They then erected the cross near the home and set it on fire.
2 killed in crash on I-55 Frontage Road in Jackson
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victims as 69-year-old Gary Tomlinson, of Clinton, and 81-year-old William Addkinson, of Jackson. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two people. The crash happened at the intersection of I-55 Frontage Road and Canton […]
Drive-by shooting leads to teenager shot in the foot, JPD investigating
Jackson police are looking for the suspect(s) who shot a teenager early Saturday morning. According to JPD, a 16-year-old female was shot in the foot while walking in the hallway of her house on Queen Mary Lane. Officials said the incident happened around midnight Saturday morning. The teenager was transported...
Fondren restaurant closing: 'We can't bounce back from this one'
JACKSON, Miss. — A Fondren restaurant is closing its doors for good. "With heavy hearts, we are announcing last call at Barrelhouse," a post on Facebook read Tuesday. The last day for the restaurant on State Street is Saturday. Barrelhouse operators thanked the community, staff and regulars in the announcement of the closure.
Jackson restaurant closes again after losing water pressure
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The owners of Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe were excited to open their doors Tuesday. Staff were also pleased to see both breakfast and lunch crowds return to normal. Management said Broad Street regained water pressure Monday, but the water began to fluctuate by Tuesday morning. By 2:00 p.m., the […]
Three people shot inside of a vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting that saw three people suffer gunshot injuries while sitting in a vehicle is being investigated in Jackson by Capitol Police. The triple shooting occurred on Monument and Farrish Street. Police say the three victims were inside of a white Crown Vic Wednesday when the...
Man found dead with gunshot wounds in Yazoo County
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigating is underway after a Yazoo County man was found dead inside a home. Coroner Ricky Shivers said family members discovered the body of 22-year-old Austin Holeman just before 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 2, in the Scotland Community. According to Shivers, Holeman’s cause of death appears to […]
15-Year-Old Found Shot To Death In Jackson
Jackson police are investigating the homicide of a 15-year-old girl after her body was found in a south Jackson intersection. According to WLBT, the teenager was found on the corner of Meadow Lane and McCluer Road. Police were called around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening about a body found lying in...
Capitol police investigating shooting that injured three people
JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating a shooting that left three people hospitalized. According to police chief Bo Luckey, the shooting happened Wednesday evening at the corner of Monument and Farish Street. The condition of the three individuals and a motive for the shooting has not yet been...
Bond set for man accused in Vicksburg hostage situation on Christmas Day
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The man who was arrested for a hostage situation in Vicksburg on Christmas Day appeared in court on Wednesday, December 28. Police said Terren Carter, 41, was charged with kidnapping and possession of cocaine stemming from a standoff with police on First North Street on December 25, 2022. Carter appeared in […]
