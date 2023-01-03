ITHACA, N.Y. - The Ithaca College wrestling program played host in their first competition of the New Year. The Bombers welcomed the Oswego State Lakers and the Nassau Community College Lions to Ben Light Gymnasium for a tri-meet. The Bombers began their day against Oswego State, took a short break, then followed up with their second meet against Nassau. The Bombers were missing some key wrestlers due to injury, but that didn't stop IC from walking out of the Hill Center undefeated on the day. The team is now a perfect 2-0 record in 2023 and 4-2 overall. Even more impressive than the two victories were the very high bonus point percentage. A look into how Ithaca racked up those bonus points continues below.

