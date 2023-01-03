Read full article on original website
Call for Student Organization Advisors!
Want to get more involved with student development? This role might be for you!. The Office of Student Engagement is seeking student organization Advisors for the 2023 Spring semester and upcoming 2023-2024 academic year. Student organizations are a vital part of finding purpose and belonging on campus and greatly enhance a student's college experience. Student organization Advisors serve as mentors in a variety of ways, including guiding students on Ithaca College policies and procedures, managing interpersonal conflicts, and promoting leadership development.
Women’s Swimming & Diving Defeat Hamilton College 152-146
ITHACA, N.Y. – In their first meet of the New Year, the Ithaca College women's swimming & diving team welcomed Hamilton College to town on Sunday in what turned out to be a competitive matchup against the Continentals. The Bombers squeaked out the 152-146 win inside the Kelsey Partridge Bird Natatorium.
Ithaca Wrestling Posts a Pair of Impressive Wins over Oswego State and Nassau Community College
ITHACA, N.Y. - The Ithaca College wrestling program played host in their first competition of the New Year. The Bombers welcomed the Oswego State Lakers and the Nassau Community College Lions to Ben Light Gymnasium for a tri-meet. The Bombers began their day against Oswego State, took a short break, then followed up with their second meet against Nassau. The Bombers were missing some key wrestlers due to injury, but that didn't stop IC from walking out of the Hill Center undefeated on the day. The team is now a perfect 2-0 record in 2023 and 4-2 overall. Even more impressive than the two victories were the very high bonus point percentage. A look into how Ithaca racked up those bonus points continues below.
Write Now: CFE Writing Accountability Group
The Center for Faculty Excellence will facilitate a series of writing accountability groups in the spring semester (January 30th – May 5th). Write Now provides a dedicated time and space for faculty to share and complete writing goals, with snacks! Each session begins with goal reporting and concludes with a sharing-out of progress. Zoom and in-person options are available. Please see the schedule below and click the link to register by Friday, January 13th. We look forward to writing with you this spring!
