WBAL Radio
Maryland bans cellphone use by cargo ship pilots after grounding in Chesapeake Bay
State regulators on Friday banned cargo ship pilots from using personal cellphones on Maryland waters. The Maryland Board of Pilots, which oversees cargo ship pilots, approved a rule change 10 months after, and in direct response to, the Ever Forward's weekslong grounding in the Chesapeake Bay. Instead of leading the...
WBAL Radio
Environmentalists grade the Chesapeake Bay with a D-plus
The Chesapeake Bay is still getting a 'D-plus' grade from environmentalists. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation says the bay continues to struggle with agricultural pollution. Rockfish and oysters rose, while blue crabs declined. After years of overharvesting, Maryland and Virginia reported the highest rates of juvenile oyster production in the past...
