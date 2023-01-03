ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Body Serum, Pheromone Oils and Metallic Eye Makeup Drive Latest Beauty Searches: Spate

The holidays may be over, but consumers are keeping spirits bright in the form of metallic eye makeup this winter season. And, as beauty enthusiasts welcome another year with body care routines, top of mind besides exercise is keeping their bodies smooth with serum. They’re also seeking to up their physical appeal with pheromone oils to enhance their natural scent. Beauty trend tracker Spate gives Happi the rundown of the moment’s latest beauty trends.
Neutrogena and L’Oréal Launch New Products at CES

The new year started off with a bang when CES opened in Las Vegas. Happi was on-site to report on the latest launches from the likes of Neutrogena and L’Oréal. In third place, was Sephora’s new beauty promotion. Here are the top 10 most-viewed news items on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
P&G Awarded Patent for Wet Wipes with Lotion

US Patent No. 11,540,988 B2 (Randall Glenn Marsh, Karolin K. Kroening); The Procter & Gamble Company, has patented a wet wipe comprising a substrate and a lotion. The lotion is comprised of 98.5-99.9% water by weight of the lotion, benzoic acid, from about 0.024- 0.072% by weight of sodium benzoate, wherein the amount of benzoic acid is greater than or equal to the amount of sodium benzoate. The benzoic acid is derived from dissociation of the sodium benzoate within the lotion. The lotion has a pH of 3.6 -4.2. The substrate is comprised of cotton, viscose, and lyocell.
Scent & Sleep Apnea, NPD from Dr. Steven Gundry, Wella Does Well

Visions of sugarplums or nightmarish workloads? Whatever’s keeping them awake at night, consumers always seek a good night’s sleep. So, when we published a study that found scent can improve sleep apnea, it was the most-viewed news on Happi.com last month. The most-viewed article? Our coverage of skincare actives.

