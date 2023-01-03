Read full article on original website
Body Serum, Pheromone Oils and Metallic Eye Makeup Drive Latest Beauty Searches: Spate
The holidays may be over, but consumers are keeping spirits bright in the form of metallic eye makeup this winter season. And, as beauty enthusiasts welcome another year with body care routines, top of mind besides exercise is keeping their bodies smooth with serum. They’re also seeking to up their physical appeal with pheromone oils to enhance their natural scent. Beauty trend tracker Spate gives Happi the rundown of the moment’s latest beauty trends.
Aveda Appoints Luis Gonzalez Color Director on Hair Care Brand’s North America Artistic Team
Luis Gonzalez has been named the color director on Aveda’s North America Artistic Team. “I am beyond honored to be North America Artistic director for hair color,” said Gonzalez. “My goal in this new role is to inspire artists to express themselves through hair color by elevating their artistry and expanding their skills.”
Macrocystis Pyrifera Ferment Supports Skin’s Intrinsic Lipids To Reinforce Barrier, Enhance Repair
Macrocystis pyrifera ferment supports the skin’s natural lipids that allow it to create a stronger barrier and accelerate skin repair. The finding was made by the Max Huber Research Labs—home to on-going research related to La Mer’s “Miracle Broth.” Researchers made the discovery via lipidomics analysis.
Neutrogena and L’Oréal Launch New Products at CES
The new year started off with a bang when CES opened in Las Vegas. Happi was on-site to report on the latest launches from the likes of Neutrogena and L’Oréal. In third place, was Sephora’s new beauty promotion. Here are the top 10 most-viewed news items on...
P&G Awarded Patent for Wet Wipes with Lotion
US Patent No. 11,540,988 B2 (Randall Glenn Marsh, Karolin K. Kroening); The Procter & Gamble Company, has patented a wet wipe comprising a substrate and a lotion. The lotion is comprised of 98.5-99.9% water by weight of the lotion, benzoic acid, from about 0.024- 0.072% by weight of sodium benzoate, wherein the amount of benzoic acid is greater than or equal to the amount of sodium benzoate. The benzoic acid is derived from dissociation of the sodium benzoate within the lotion. The lotion has a pH of 3.6 -4.2. The substrate is comprised of cotton, viscose, and lyocell.
Scent & Sleep Apnea, NPD from Dr. Steven Gundry, Wella Does Well
Visions of sugarplums or nightmarish workloads? Whatever’s keeping them awake at night, consumers always seek a good night’s sleep. So, when we published a study that found scent can improve sleep apnea, it was the most-viewed news on Happi.com last month. The most-viewed article? Our coverage of skincare actives.
