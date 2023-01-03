US Patent No. 11,540,988 B2 (Randall Glenn Marsh, Karolin K. Kroening); The Procter & Gamble Company, has patented a wet wipe comprising a substrate and a lotion. The lotion is comprised of 98.5-99.9% water by weight of the lotion, benzoic acid, from about 0.024- 0.072% by weight of sodium benzoate, wherein the amount of benzoic acid is greater than or equal to the amount of sodium benzoate. The benzoic acid is derived from dissociation of the sodium benzoate within the lotion. The lotion has a pH of 3.6 -4.2. The substrate is comprised of cotton, viscose, and lyocell.

