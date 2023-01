On Thursday night, the University of Utah men’s basketball team faced off against Pac-12 rival Oregon State at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. The Utes were coming off of a Bay Area road trip where they managed to take down Stanford and Cal last weekend. They kept their Pac-12 momentum going, defeating the Beavers with a final score of 79-60. Here’s how the game played out.

