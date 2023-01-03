HUNTSVILLE – The Alabama A&M men's basketball program pulled out a hard-fought win over Mississippi Valley State, 75-68, in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action on Wednesday night inside the Event Center. The Bulldogs (6-9, 2-0 SWAC) trailed for over 30 minutes of play before a huge second half sparked...

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO