Read full article on original website
Related
wesleyan.edu
Women’s Hockey Claims Victory in NESCAC Home Opener, 4-1 Over Williams
MIDDLETOWN, CT. – The Wesleyan women's hockey team continues their hot start to the season by defeating Williams 4-1 in their NESCAC home opener Friday night at Spurrier-Snyder Rink. The Cardinals carried a 1-0 advantage going into the final period, before managing three goals in the final 17 minutes to record their second straight victory to open up the new year. Wesleyan advances to 8-1-1 (2-1-0 NESCAC), while Williams falls to 6-5 (1-4 NESCAC).
wesleyan.edu
Men’s Hockey Erupts for Six Goals in Win over Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. – After a full month between games, the Wesleyan men's hockey team showed no ill effects of the return to play as the Cardinal offense erupted in a 6-2 road win over Middlebury on Friday night. Wesleyan (6-2, 4-1 NESCAC) continued their winning run against Middlebury (1-10, 1-5-1 NESCAC), having beaten the Panthers four straight times while moving to 10-1 in the last 11 meetings.
wesleyan.edu
Men’s Hockey Salvages 3-3 Tie in Thriller at Williams
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – In a wild back-and-forth affair between Little Three rivals, the Wesleyan men's hockey team played to a 3-3 tie on Saturday afternoon against the Ephs. This marks the first tie of the season for the Cardinals (6-2-1, 4-1-1 NESCAC) who have played to overtime in four of the past five games. Williams (3-8-1, 2-5-1 NESCAC) snaps a five-game losing stream but remains winless in their last six.
Comments / 0