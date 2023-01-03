WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – In a wild back-and-forth affair between Little Three rivals, the Wesleyan men's hockey team played to a 3-3 tie on Saturday afternoon against the Ephs. This marks the first tie of the season for the Cardinals (6-2-1, 4-1-1 NESCAC) who have played to overtime in four of the past five games. Williams (3-8-1, 2-5-1 NESCAC) snaps a five-game losing stream but remains winless in their last six.

MIDDLETOWN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO