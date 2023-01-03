Read full article on original website
Related
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Boebert's sudden nomination change for House speaker gains steam in anti-McCarthy camp — but nowhere else
Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert's, R-Colo., sudden nomination of Rep.-elect Kevin Hern, R-Okla., for House speaker failed to garner more than three votes in the ninth round of balloting.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
Daily Record
Colorado moving migrants to other states; Polis says Denver was not their destination
The arrival of thousands of migrants in Denver has the city’s resources stretched to capacity and Colorado officials say they are coordinating transportation for migrants who want to go to other states. While Republican governors in Florida and Texas have bused migrants and asylum seekers to Democratic states as...
NJ's first trans woman school board member unanimously elected as Dover BOE president
Dover's Daniella Mendez, believed to be the first openly transgender woman on a municipal board of education in New Jersey, broke new ground Tuesday with her election as the school district's board president. A school board member since 2021, Mendez, 34, was elected by a unanimous vote of the board at its annual...
Comments / 0