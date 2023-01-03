ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Chicago police officers injured in Humboldt Park crash

Two Chicago police offices were injured after their squad car struck a minivan in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said.

The marked squad car was traveling westbound in the 3300-block of West Chicago Avenue at about 7:08 a.m. when it struck a Chrysler minivan which was leaving a parking place, police said.

Two officers were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported and citations have yet been issued, police said.

