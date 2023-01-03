ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Barcelona ‘eye Wilfried Zaha free transfer as club seek cut price replacement for flops Ferran Torres and Raphinha’

By Emillia Hawkins
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

BARCELONA are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha on a free transfer.

Zaha, 30, has been on top form so far this season, with six goals and two assists in 15 Premier League games for Crystal Palace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fld5j_0k20C1J900
Barcelona are interested in signing Zaha Credit: PA

However, his future at Selhurst Park is in serious doubt.

The winger has just six months remaining on his current contract and he is yet to agree terms for a new deal.

On New Year's Day, he became free to negotiate a pre-contract with overseas clubs.

And according to Fichajes, La Liga giants Barcelona are considering a swoop.

The cash-strapped Catalan giants are currently seeking a replacement for out-of-favour attacker Ferran Torres.

Torres joined the club in a £55million transfer from Manchester City 12 months ago, but he has failed to impress Barca boss Xavi.

The Spaniard has scored 12 goals in 45 appearances since joining Barcelona last winter, but he quickly fell down the pecking order at the club when Robert Lewandowski signed in the summer transfer window.

Xavi is now hopeful that Torres will be sold for a reasonable fee this month.

HOW TO GET FREE BETS ON FOOTBALL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n6L6v_0k20C1J900
Barcelona are seeking a replacement for Torres Credit: Getty

Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing the striker as a back-up for Harry Kane.

Fichajes claim that Spurs are willing to offer £31m for Torres.

Arsenal and AC Milan are also known to be considering a move.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The gap between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has never been clearer

Before leaving Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo was so intent on staying at the top level that he had actually taken it upon himself to directly speak to figures he knew at elite clubs. Few were interested. There was no offer that would have been acceptable to the Portuguese. He still had strong ideas about his own worth.Ronaldo’s plan was clearly to go to the World Cup and remind everyone what that worth is, before watching the offers flood back.Instead, reality intervened. That didn’t just apply to a tournament that saw a limited Ronaldo unable to perform to anything like...
hypebeast.com

Cristiano Ronaldo Banned From Making Debut for Al-Nassr

Despite being introduced to a packed crowd at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo is now banned from making his debut for Al-Nassr FC. The keep Portuguese soccer star was expected to play his first home game for the club against Al Ta-ee, but the club has reportedly exceeded its quota for foreign players.
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Yardbarker

Carlos Tevez Gave Surprising Answer to Messi, Argentina Winning 2022 World Cup

It’s been a few weeks since Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month and storys of how former Argentine players are coming out. But, Carlos Tevez had an interesting confession when following Lionel Messi & Co. Tevez spoke with Super Miter Deportivo (h/t Ole), stating...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
955K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy