Ohio State

wv.gov

West Virginia Week In Review - January 7, 2022

Gov. Justice says another month of revenue surplus means major tax cuts on the way. Gov. Jim Justice announced that West Virginia’s General Revenue collections for December 2022 are $145.6 million above estimates and 9.0% ahead of prior year receipts. Year-to-date record collections are $833 million above estimate. “We’ve...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wv.gov

Gov. Justice announces appointment of longtime Marion County educator as Executive Director of School Building Authority

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Andy Neptune as Executive Director of the West Virginia School Building Authority. Neptune fills the vacancy created when David Roach became Superintendent of the West Virginia Department of Education. The appointment is effective immediately​. Neptune is...
MARION COUNTY, WV

