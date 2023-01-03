ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland Hills, TX

Missing 17-year-old girl has been found

CELINA, Texas - Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old girl out of Celina, Texas. An AMBER Alert was issued early Thursday morning for Alexis Vidler, who was last seen just after 7 p.m. on Monday off Tapadero Lane in Celina, which is about 45 miles north of Dallas. Alexis is...
CELINA, TX

