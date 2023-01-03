ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
middletownri.com

DEM Stocking Rhode Island Ponds & Lakes For Winter Fishing

The state Department of Environmental Management announced today it was stocking 10 ponds and lakes across Rhode Island starting Jan. 9 with lake and rainbow trout as well as salmon for winter fishing. Click the picture below for more information. Additional Info...
middletownri.com

Student Of The Week -- Aquidneck School Third Grader Thalia Habuda

Let's all congratulate Thalia Habuda as the first "Student of the Week" for the Middletown schools in 2023. A third grader at Aquidneck School, Thalia is thoughtful, kind and caring towards all. #MiddletownRI. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. CONTACT: Matt Sheley at (401) 842-6543 or msheley@middletownri.com. STUDENT OF THE WEEK:. AQUIDNECK SCHOOL...
middletownri.com

RIDOT Traffic News For The Week Of Jan. 9

The state Department of Transportation announced the following traffic news for Newport County for the week of Jan. 9. Visit RIDOT for more. #MiddletownRI.

