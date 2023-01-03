Let's all congratulate Thalia Habuda as the first "Student of the Week" for the Middletown schools in 2023. A third grader at Aquidneck School, Thalia is thoughtful, kind and caring towards all. #MiddletownRI. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. CONTACT: Matt Sheley at (401) 842-6543 or msheley@middletownri.com. STUDENT OF THE WEEK:. AQUIDNECK SCHOOL...

MIDDLETOWN, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO