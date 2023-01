Mary J. (Parise) Prigitano, 86, formerly of Muncy, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Born August 17, 1936 in Mount Kisco, NY she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Betty (Wertz) Parise. On May 18, 1958 she married George J. Prigitano who preceded her in death on August 5, 1991.

