Lester H. Miller, 90, of Loganton, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at Susque-View Home, Lock Haven. Lester’s family would like to sincerely thank the staff from Susque-View Home and 365-Hospice for their tremendous care and support that they gave to him. It was the request of Lester to...

LOGANTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO