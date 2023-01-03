Read full article on original website
Dale A. Follmer, 70
Dale A. Follmer, 70, of South Williamsport, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport. Surviving is his loving wife of 51 years, Donna L. (Plocinski) Follmer. Born July 2, 1952 in Williamsport he was the son of the late Ralph L. and Elizabeth A. (Miller) Follmer of...
Pamela I. (Morehouse) Brillhart, 69
Pamela I. (Morehouse) Brillhart, 69, of Williamsport, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. She was born in Williamsport on Aug. 31, 1953 to the late Walter and Thelma (Marshel) Morehouse. Pamela was married to Richard Brillhart in 1976, who is predeceased. She worked as a cashier for Walmart for many years. Pamela was Christian by faith. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles.
Lester H. Miller, 90
Lester H. Miller, 90, of Loganton, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at Susque-View Home, Lock Haven. Lester’s family would like to sincerely thank the staff from Susque-View Home and 365-Hospice for their tremendous care and support that they gave to him. It was the request of Lester to...
Mary J. (Parise) Prigitano, 86
Mary J. (Parise) Prigitano, 86, formerly of Muncy, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Born August 17, 1936 in Mount Kisco, NY she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Betty (Wertz) Parise. On May 18, 1958 she married George J. Prigitano who preceded her in death on August 5, 1991.
Connor R. Hollenbach, 19
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Connor R. Hollenbach, age 19, a beloved son, family member and friend passed suddenly on Monday, January 2, 2023 at his home. Those who knew Connor, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Connor was born in Danville, Pennsylvania to...
Lee Alan Waltman, 76
Lee Alan Waltman, 76, of Muncy, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at his home. Born November 23, 1946, in Cleveland, OH, he was a son of Harry R. and Joy (Ord) Waltman. Lee married Lola Jane Getgen on October 7, 1976 and shared 46 years of marriage. Lee...
Beloved Capital Region bear dies in accident
A black bear that was spotted earlier this year in the Capital Region, has now died from injuries sustained from a car crash in Pennsylvania. The bear was originally spotted in a Washington Park tree in Albany, then traveled roughly 140 miles to neighboring Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says...
Towanda man sentenced for August money theft
TOWANDA TWP. Pa., (WETM) — A Towanda man has been sentenced to serve inside the Bradford County Correctional Facility after a theft incident in August of 2022. According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Damian Wells has been sentenced to 10 to 23 months and restitution of $1,300. The sentencing follows an incident […]
Blue Mountain teacher on leave
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
Report: Coroner Updates Geisinger Shooting Suspect Info
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick. Officials say Wetzel finished her shift on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center Danville and was walking to her car just after 5:00 p.m. when she was shot several times, killing her instantly. Police say the person of interest in the Geisinger shooting fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, believed to be a Ford Edge.
Woman knocked out over divorce papers
Williamsport, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he punched a woman in the back of the head, knocking her out in the process. Tyrone Anthony Frazier apparently wasn’t happy over divorce papers and reacted by striking the woman on the night of Dec. 28, police said. She contacted Williamsport Police after regaining consciousness inside the home near the 2500 block of W. 4th Street. The 32-year-old...
Shots fired in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — One man is in custody after firing several shots Saturday night. Police say they were called to the 1900 block of Walters Road in Loyalsock Township shortly after 8 p.m. for a report of a disturbance with a firearm. When police arrived, they found a...
Hours-long standoff in Dunmore ends peacefully
DUNMORE, Pa. — Police say Abdul Nesmith threatened to stab a woman inside a home on Butler Street shortly before 8 p.m. Friday night. Police surrounded the home because Nesmith wouldn't come out. After three hours, Nesmith surrendered. No one was hurt. Abdul Nesmith faces several charges after Friday...
Crash claims life of 17-year-old
Correction: The identity of the victim, communicated via the Lycoming County Coroner, was removed pending family notification. Please do not comment on the victim on NorthcentralPa.com social media accounts. Williamsport, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Northway Road in Eldred Township, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling, Jr. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:55 a.m., Kiessling said. Northway Road was closed shortly after the crash occurred from Harvey Road to Pleasant Hills Road. It reopened as of 12:30 p.m. State police were at the scene. This is a developing story and updates will be added as they become available.
One dead after crash in Lycoming County
ELDRED TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 17-year-old is dead after a crash that occurred Friday morning. According to a release from the Lycoming County coroner, Hailey Bilbay was pronounced dead just before 9:00 a.m. The crash occurred on Northway Road in Eldred Township. The road was shut down for several hours while crews worked […]
Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old […]
Evangelical Community Hospital Introduces First Baby of 2023
LEWISBURG – The first baby born in 2023 in the Valley has been announced, and it comes from Evangelical Community Hospital. Evangelical says Oliver Arthur Kline was born Monday afternoon at 1:46 p.m., weighing in at five pounds, 11.5 ounces, and 18 inches long. He’s the third child of Kevin and Stephanie Kline of Middleburg. Olive joins sisters three-year-old Cora and 18-month-old Carla.
Homeless man hops into vehicle left running at store
Montoursville, Pa. — A homeless man allegedly left a mother and daughter stranded in the cold when he hopped into their vehicle and drove off from a store in Montoursville. William Mark Kester, who police said was panhandling outside the Turkey Hill for a couple days, saw the keys left in the running vehicle, police said. The 65-year-old Kester immediately walked out of the store and drove away in the car. ...
Pittston streetscaping projects to begin in spring 2023
PITTSTON – The unusual warm temperatures this past week has city Mayor Michael Lombardo eager to get spring projects underway, especiall
Williamsport man charged with attempted homicide
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man allegedly cut a woman’s throat with a serrated knife after sexually assaulting her and smashing her head through a glass window. Unique Terrell Robinson, 24, of Williamsport, is accused of attempting to kill the woman on the afternoon of Jan. 2. The victim told police she went to the home on the 900 block of Memorial Avenue to "chill" with Robinson, who she...
