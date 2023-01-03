Read full article on original website
webbweekly.com
Connor R. Hollenbach, 19
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Connor R. Hollenbach, age 19, a beloved son, family member and friend passed suddenly on Monday, January 2, 2023 at his home. Those who knew Connor, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Connor was born in Danville, Pennsylvania to...
webbweekly.com
Carter J. Garwood, 6
Carter J. Garwood, 6, of Hughesville, passed away Christmas Eve on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Carter past away unexpectedly, but not before an honorable hero’s walk saving two more young children’s lives. Born September 1, 2016, in Williamsport, he was a son...
wkok.com
Evangelical Community Hospital Introduces First Baby of 2023
LEWISBURG – The first baby born in 2023 in the Valley has been announced, and it comes from Evangelical Community Hospital. Evangelical says Oliver Arthur Kline was born Monday afternoon at 1:46 p.m., weighing in at five pounds, 11.5 ounces, and 18 inches long. He’s the third child of Kevin and Stephanie Kline of Middleburg. Olive joins sisters three-year-old Cora and 18-month-old Carla.
Blue Mountain teacher on leave
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
Crash claims life of 17-year-old
Correction: The identity of the victim, communicated via the Lycoming County Coroner, was removed pending family notification. Please do not comment on the victim on NorthcentralPa.com social media accounts. Williamsport, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Northway Road in Eldred Township, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling, Jr. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:55 a.m., Kiessling said. Northway Road was closed shortly after the crash occurred from Harvey Road to Pleasant Hills Road. It reopened as of 12:30 p.m. State police were at the scene. This is a developing story and updates will be added as they become available.
Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified
Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Luzerne
HICKORY HILLS, Luzerne County – A woman is dead and police are searching for her boyfriend after an incident Tuesday evening in this development in Foster Township. State Police at Hazleton were called to 1290 Woodhaven Drive in the Hickory Hills development near White Haven for a reported shooting around 6:45pm.
Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old […]
Building collapses in Schuylkill County
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A building partially crumbled to the ground in Schuylkill County. It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday along South Bower Street. Norwegian Township News and Concerns shared this video of the collapsed building, which appears to have fallen out onto the street and onto a vehicle. So...
Confrontation at home in Selinsgrove after alleged burglary
Monroe Township, Pa. — A man returned to the home of a woman he was previously having an affair with to write his feelings in permanent marker on the front door before confronting her spouse inside the house. The homeowner discovered Dallas Lee Roy Sheets standing near a staircase inside the residence after his dog started barking. The 22-year-old Sheets engaged the man and a scuffle ensued at the home near the 2500 block of Park Road in Monroe Township. ...
Homeless man hops into vehicle left running at store
Montoursville, Pa. — A homeless man allegedly left a mother and daughter stranded in the cold when he hopped into their vehicle and drove off from a store in Montoursville. William Mark Kester, who police said was panhandling outside the Turkey Hill for a couple days, saw the keys left in the running vehicle, police said. The 65-year-old Kester immediately walked out of the store and drove away in the car. ...
Crews from Clearfield, Centre counties extinguish second-alarm house fire
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Multiple crews from Centre and Clearfield counties battled a second-alarm house fire Wednesday in Pine Glen. Firefighters were called just after 1:30 p.m. to 172 Hilltop Drive in Burnside Township for a report of a dwelling fire, Centre County dispatch said. Pine Glen Fire Department Chief Peary Schmoke said that they […]
Fate of monkeys lost near Interstate 80 near Danville is unknown
This article originally published on Jan. 22, 2022. The story of the missing monkeys following a crash on I-80 made national headlines and raised concerns of the safety of transporting laboratory animals. Updated Jan. 23: State Police said all monkeys have been accounted for, according to release issued at 7:16 p.m. on Jan. 22. The Associated Press reported that the Centers for Disease Control said the monkeys were humanely euthanized. NorthcentralPa.com has reached out to the CDC to ask why the monkeys were euthanized. ...
Williamsport man charged with attempted homicide
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man allegedly cut a woman’s throat with a serrated knife after sexually assaulting her and smashing her head through a glass window. Unique Terrell Robinson, 24, of Williamsport, is accused of attempting to kill the woman on the afternoon of Jan. 2. The victim told police she went to the home on the 900 block of Memorial Avenue to "chill" with Robinson, who she...
Police locate fugitive, stolen truck in Loyalsock
Montoursville, Pa. — On Dec. 17, a man sentenced to a maximum of 12 months in prison escaped a pre-release center, stole a car, and tried to break into a business. Ira Eugene Beaghley, who police said had a minimum release date of Jan. 9, left the Lycoming County Pre-Release Center in Montoursville. The 45-year-old Beaghley allegedly climbed over a roof and ran away from the area located near the 500 block of County Farm Road, police said. ...
Christmas tree and ornaments stolen from home in Snyder County
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for information regarding a home burglary. According to PSP Selinsgrove, on December 26, around 1:15 p.m., troopers responded to a reported burglary and theft in the 200 block of Globe Mills Road in Middlecreek Township, Snyder County. Troopers say the victim reported […]
Police file charges after harassing letters continue
Athens, Pa. — A 64-year-old man has been charged for harassing a woman in Towanda, police say. Gary Park of Athens repeatedly sent letters to a 55-year-old woman on McKinney Hill Road in Litchfield Township, according to State Tropper Leland Loziere. Police plan to charge Park after the woman complained on Dec. 30, records show.
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews battle 3-alarm fire at concrete company in Schuylkill
MINERSVILLE, Pa. - Firefighters spent hours battling a three-alarm fire in Schuylkill County Tuesday evening. It happened at a concrete company on Schaeffer Hill Road in Minersville. Crews were called to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries at the scene. No word on...
WOLF
Husband dead, wife arrested in connection to fatal fire at Kingston apartment complex
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman was taken into custody Wednesday in connection to a fire at a Kingston apartment complex. Officials say a preliminary arraignment was held today for 59-year-old Lisa Starruick-Smalls, a woman accused of setting the fire that killed one man and displaced nine others early Wednesday morning.
Woman allegedly rewraps stolen Christmas presents in effort to hide them
Lock Haven, Pa. — A Lock Haven woman allegedly stole $1,131 worth of Christmas presents that were meant as gifts for children. Jodi Ann Cisowski, 42, of Warriors Mark, allegedly rewrapped the presents in different wrapping paper after taking them from an ex-boyfriend’s home on East Bald Eagle Street in Lock Haven. A family member found the gifts on Christmas Eve and returned some of them to the accuser, according...
