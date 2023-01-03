Read full article on original website
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
6-Year-Old Student in Custody After Shooting Teacher at Virginia Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseNewport News, VA
Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot By 1st GraderStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Shock as six-year-old shoots and critically injures teacherPete LakemanNewport News, VA
Newport News: Teacher shot by student making a full recoveryMalek SherifNewport News, VA
WSLS
JMU leaders identify teacher shot by 6-year-old in Newport News
Staff at James Madison University confirm the teacher shot in the chest by a 6-year-old student this week is an alumna of the university. The university posted a statement from President Jonathan Alger to social media accounts, identifying the teacher as Abby Zwerner. Jonathan R. Alger, President of James Madison...
thenewjournalandguide.com
Part I: Honoring the Norfolk 17 and commemorating the end of the Massive Resistance.
Six decades ago, the Norfolk 17 made their mark in Virginia and national history books when they desegregated six all-white public schools. This ended Virginia’s role among the six other southern states’ Massive Resistance to complying with the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court Decision declaring racially segregated public schools illegal.
police1.com
'Longest 60 seconds of my life': Inmate honored for saving deputy who was choking
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An unlikely bond was forged between a retired deputy and an inmate at a Virginia corrections facility after the inmate reportedly saved the deputy from choking. According to KCRA News, Curtis Harrell was in a summer workforce program where retired deputies teach skills to help inmates...
Community search for Codi Bigsby
Volunteers who have never met Codi say they won't give up and say they haven't stopped searching for him.
'Murderabilia' website selling items with ties to DC snipers
There's been a growing, perhaps disturbing, new trend of items with ties to well-known criminals being sold online as "murderabilia." Some of those items include ones tied to the D.C. snipers.
americanhistorycentral.com
The Battle of Sewell's Point, Virginia in 1861
The Battle of Sewell’s Point was fought between the United States of America and the Confederate States of America from May 18 to May 21, 1861, during the Civil War. In the early days of the war, General Winfield Scott proposed a plan to President Abraham Lincoln that was designed to strangle the Confederate states by using naval forces to blockade the coastline and take control of the Mississippi River Valley. The “Anaconda Plan” was unpopular with politicians, journalists, and others who wanted immediate military action. The war started when Confederate batteries opened fire on Fort Sumter on April 13. Lincoln responded on April 19 by ordering a blockade of the southern seaboard from South Carolina to the Rio Grande. On April 20, the Union Navy burned and evacuated the Norfolk Navy Yard, destroying nine ships in the process. The evacuation gave the Confederacy access to a major shipyard, thousands of heavy guns, and control of Norfolk. General Walter Gwynn, who was in charge of the Confederate defenses around Norfolk, set up batteries at Sewell’s Point to protect the city and control Hampton Roads, the wide channel of water at the mouth of the James River. The Confederate batteries were under the command of Captain Peyton Colquitt. The Union sent a fleet to Hampton Roads to enforce the blockade, and on May 18–19, the Union gunboats USS Monticello and USS Thomas Freeborn exchanged fire with the battery at Sewell’s Point, resulting in little damage to either side. On May 21, the Monticello fired on the battery again but withdrew when it returned fire.
Richneck Elem. School teacher identified after allegedly being shot by student
The identity of a female teacher in her 30s who was shot by a 6-year-old student has been confirmed by sources
Augusta Free Press
Fire ant detection leads to expanded quarantine zone in Virginia
Five Virginia counties have joined the growing list of localities facing a fire ant quarantine zone. The pests have established a presence in Charlotte, Dinwiddie, Halifax, Lunenburg and Sussex counties. The invasive species pose a threat to Virginia’s agricultural and natural resources because they damage crops and agricultural equipment and...
JMU identifies teacher shot in Newport News as an alumna of their school
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — James Madison University has confirmed that the teacher shot by a 6-year-old student Friday is an alumna of their school. They said her name is Abby Zwerner. In their statement, attributed to President Jonathan R. Alger, they said: "All of us at James Madison University...
13News Now Investigates: A record number of homicides in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Violence in Hampton Roads hit a new high in 2022. Homicides increased 7% to claim a total of 220 people last year across the seven cities, according to local police departments, FBI data, and records kept by 13News Now. That is double the amount from just...
WAVY News 10
State Police: 2 dead in Suffolk plane crash, victims identified
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people are dead as the result of a plane crash in Suffolk Saturday afternoon, Virginia State Police said. A small passenger plane crashed around 12:16 p.m., according to Virginia State Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue, and the plane was engulfed in fire after the crash in an area a quarter-mile off of Carolina Road.
Police ID 2 men killed in Suffolk plane crash that sparked 35-acre brush fire
The deadly plane crash caused a three-alarm brush fire that spread across 35 acres of open field and woods, firefighters said.
Man arrested for Suffolk murder, nearly 1 year later
The Suffolk Police Department said Jonathan Luis Jackson was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville, NC. Jackson was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on March 27, 2022. The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Townsend Place, when officers received a call from...
yourerie
6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon and Michelle Wolf report. 6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon and Michelle Wolf report. Fugitive Hawaiʻi CEO attempts to flee islands via …. Curtiss E. Jackson, 71, of Honolulu, Hawai’i was arrested last year on suspicion that he...
Organizations representing teachers respond to shooting at school in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Leaders of organizations that represent teachers from the local to the national level have issued statements about the tragic incident at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News in which a 6-year-old who had brought a gun to school shot and critically wounded a teacher. Newport...
969wsig.com
Special delivery to Sentara RHM
A special delivery was made Friday to the pediatrics unit of Sentara RMH. Steven Faught, owner of Shenandoah Automotive, delivered 800 pairs of children’s socks. He said customers donated the items and they will be worn by children receiving medical care at the hospital. Faught stated in a news...
Candidates for vacant Virginia Senate seat rally in Virginia Beach
Aaron Rouse (D) and Kevin Adams (R) held early-voting rallies at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on Saturday.
Psychologist urges parents to check in with kids after 6-year-old shoots teacher
Police said a 6-year-old boy intentionally shot his first-grade teacher inside a classroom at Richneck Elementary school Friday afternoon.
HRT OnDemand Program extended a month
Hampton Roads Transit announced a one month extension to the OnDemand Service that began on July 10, 2022.
Virginia Beach FD taking necessary steps to reduce firefighters' cancer risk
According to the Firefighter Cancer Support Network, 9% of firefighters have a higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer and 14% have a higher risk of dying.
