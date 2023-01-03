Read full article on original website
Oregon Is Becoming Hotter, With More Rain And Fewer Snow, According To Climate Study
Oregon Is Becoming Hotter: According to the Sixth Oregon Climate Assessment, released this week, Oregon still faces hazards associated with climate change but has witnessed the increased potential for adaptation and mitigation. The Oregon Climate Change Research Institute, located at Oregon State University, publishes the assessment every two years. This...
Private Forest Habit Conservation Plan Approved by Board in Oregon
Endangered Species Act (ESA; 16 U.S.C. 1531) Section 9 Fish and wildlife species identified as endangered under section 4 are not allowed to be taken (16 U.S.C. 1538 and 16 U.S.C. 1533, respectively). Under some conditions, the ESA’s implementing rules extend the no-take policy to vulnerable species (50 CFR 17.31). The word “take” is defined as “harass, hurt, pursue, hunt, shoot, wound, kill, trap, capture, or gather, or try to engage in any such behaviour” (16 USC 1532(19)) under section 3 of the ESA.
Strong Winds Have An Impact On I-84 In Eastern Oregon
I-84 In Eastern Oregon: Interstate 84 across eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after “very high wind conditions” and crashes triggered a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation reports. Strong Winds Have An Impact On I-84 In Eastern Oregon. ODOT stated...
Oregon Is Ranked Second In The United States For Electric Car Sales
Oregon Is Ranked Second: According to the Climate Office of the Oregon Department of Transportation in 2022, Oregon had the second-highest number of sales of electric vehicles among the states in the United States. Oregon Is Ranked Second In The United States For Electric Car Sales. Around one thousand electric...
Oregon Takes Action To Protect Six Rocky Coast Locations
Six Rocky Coast:: Andy Lanier is now serving as the Department of Land Conservation and Development’s Coordinator for Marine Affairs. He stated that the locations had been chosen through a process that lasted for many years and included consultation with the people that were nearby. Oregon Takes Action To...
Oregon Prohibits The Sale Of New Gas-powered Vehicles By 2035
Gas-powered Vehicles: With the 2035 model year, the states of Oregon and Washington will mandate that automakers sell solely new electric or hybrid vehicles and passenger trucks. The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission (by a vote of 4-1) and the Washington Department of Ecology both approved the regulations just recently. According to the federal Clean Air Act, 17 states have adopted California’s more stringent standards for automobile emissions. This includes Oregon and Washington.
Six Areas Rocky Coast Protected by Oregon Government to Save Environment
Six Areas Rocky Coast: On the Oregon coast, six rocky outcrops are being examined for protection. At the Department of Land Conservation and Development, Andy Lanier oversees marine affairs. According to him, the properties underwent a multi-year process that included collaborating with neighboring communities. Cape Foulweather, south of Depoe Bay,...
Increased Rainfall Might Cause Floods In Several Areas Of Oregon
Floods In Several Areas: Rain falls throughout the winter season in Oregon, often in heavy amounts. This year is the same as all the others, thus the Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) wants to remind everyone to be ready. Increased Rainfall Might Cause Floods In Several Areas Of Oregon. Rain...
Legal Action Is Being Taken Against The Oregon Klamath River Dam Removal Project
Klamath River Dam Removal Project: Tribal, state, and federal authorities last month welcomed the demolition of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line. This month, the project faces fresh lawsuits. Legal Action Is Being Taken Against The Oregon Klamath River Dam Removal Project. KDRV-TV in Medford...
Oregon Godfather Of Distilling Has Passed Away, According To Clear Creek
Godfather Of Distilling: It was in 1985 when Steve McCarthy established the country’s third distillery and the first in the Pacific Northwest. The Clear Creek Distillery has announced the passing of its founder, McCarthy, after nearly 40 years of innovative work in the spirits industry. Clear Creek Distillery said...
Veterans In Oregon Now Have Access To Free Dental Insurance
Free Dental Insurance: Now offering free dental insurance This month, the state of Oregon will begin a new programme that will provide dental insurance for veterans. State officials say they have the resources to provide care for around ten times as many veterans as they currently have enrolled in the programme. They are asking veterans to contact the Veterans Service Office in their respective counties or tribal governments in order to submit an application.
People With Unclaimed Funds Will Start Receiving Payments From The Oregon Treasurer
People With Unclaimed Funds: People who have unclaimed salaries, security deposits, tax refunds, or other unclaimed property might expect a payment from the state Treasury in the amount of up to ten thousand dollars if they haven’t claimed it yet. People With Unclaimed Funds Will Start Receiving Payments From...
SAIF Claims Medical and Social Security in Danger Due to Data Breach in Oregon
SAIF Claims Medical and Social Security: Last November, the workers’ compensation insurance provider SAIF Corp. in Oregon had a data breach that would have revealed certain subscribers’ Social Security numbers and health data. According to the group, most of the data was at least 20 years old, but some claimants who submitted their paperwork in September and October may have had their medical information exposed.
