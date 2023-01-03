Read full article on original website
NME
Microsoft confirms three Xbox exclusive Bethesda titles
Microsoft has confirmed three Xbox and PC exclusive titles are in development by Bethesda Softworks. Back in January, Microsoft acquired Activision in a deal thought to be worth £50billion ($68billion USD), with at least 16 regulatory bodies launching investigations into the proposed takeover since, in order to assess its likely impact on competition.
ComicBook
New Version of Xbox Game Pass Could Be a Game Changer
A new, and cheaper tier of Xbox Game Pass may be coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users in the future. Right now, there are two tiers of Xbox Game Pass. There is the standard tier, which runs at $10 a month. And then there is the premium tier, dubbed Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which runs at $15 a month. For an extra $5 a month, subscribers get access to the EA Play library, Xbox Live Gold, and a variety of "Perks" and limited-time offers. There's been talk about both of these versions increasing in price, and this may still happen, but a new survey suggests before this happens a cheaper, ad-filled version will release first.
The Windows Club
Fix Memory Error 19-1367 in Modern Warfare 2
Are you experiencing Memory Error 19-1367 in Modern Warfare 2? Several COD Modern Warfare 2 players have reported of getting Memory Error 19-1367 while playing the game. This error is reported to occur on both PC and Xbox consoles. It can occur in different scenarios. If you have an outdated, corrupted, or faulty graphics driver or outdated Windows OS, you might experience this error. You might also face this error because of damaged game files, virus infection, or antivirus interference. Some Xbox users have reported encountering this error due to the enabled Crossplay function on their console.
The Windows Club
How to refresh Xbox Home Screen to fix Dashboard problems
If you are having problems with your Xbox dashboard, then your best bet is to refresh the Xbox Home screen. The question is, how does one get this done on the Xbox? Well, luckily the folks at Microsoft made this possible with ease. Refreshing is a great way to ensure...
CNET
If You Get a New iPhone With iOS 16, Do These 3 Things Immediately
The iPhone, and more specifically the iPhone 14 series, will be a popular gift for Christmas this year. If you do end up getting the latest Apple phone, there are many new features to look forward to, like the always-on display and the Dynamic Island, but you'll also have the chance to explore the latest software update -- iOS 16.
CNET
iOS 16.2 on Your iPhone: Every New Feature, Tool and More
If you haven't downloaded Apple's iOS 16.2, there are several reasons you'll want to do so. The latest iPhone update arrived Tuesday and brings a new Apple productivity tool, a karaoke mode for Apple Music and other new features to your iPhone. The update was released alongside iPadOS 16.2, Watch iOS 9.2 and MacOS Ventura 13.1, according to an Apple support page.
technewstoday.com
How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password
Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
Business Insider
How to clear the Messenger app's cache on an iPhone or Android
Messenger, the standalone chatting app that used to be part of Facebook, is one of the most popular apps in the world. It's not hard to find someone whose entire life revolves around Messenger conversations. But the more you use Messenger, the larger its cache — a stockpile of data...
The Windows Club
Gotham Knights keeps crashing on Windows PC
Gotham Knights has been downloaded, played, and loved by a lot of users. It can be played on Windows 11/10 by using the Epic Games launchers or Steam. However, as per some reports, the game shows a black screen at launch, freezes for a few seconds, and then crashes. In this post, we are going to talk about this issue and see what you should be doing if Gotham Knights keeps crashing on your computer.
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021. But...
The Windows Club
How to fix Failed to find Steam error on Windows 11/10
Some users are unable to play games via the Steam Client. When they open the game, they see an error message saying “Failed to find Steam.” This error is not associated with a particular game on Steam. The game that shows this error becomes completely unplayable because clicking on the OK button closes the game automatically. If you see this error message, the solutions provided in this article will help you resolve the problem.
Xbox Game Pass will lose five popular games in less than two weeks
FIVE popular games are leaving Xbox Game Pass on January 15, meaning subscribers will no longer be able to play them. Even if you download them to your console or PC before this date, you will be locked out of loading them after the 15th. While Game Pass games come...
makeuseof.com
Google Play Store vs. Samsung Galaxy Store: What's the Difference and Which Should You Use?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store are both app stores meant for Android devices. Being owned by Google, the Play Store comes preloaded on most Android phones except for those from the likes of Huawei. The Galaxy Store is available exclusively on Samsung phones and tablets.
9to5Mac
iOS 16 breaks playback of DRM-restricted content when using HDMI adapters
A few months ago, many users noticed that AirPlay on older Apple TV models no longer works with DRM-restricted content after the iOS 16 update. However, it seems that the problem goes far beyond that, as there are reports that such content can no longer be played using HDMI adapters as well.
The Windows Club
Microsoft planning to launch ChatGPT-powered Bing to compete with Google
Google Search is the #1 search engine on the web right now, and Microsoft, for quite some time has been trying to compete effectively with Bing Search. But the company has barely scratched the surface, and as such, Microsoft is aiming to integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology into Bing. Microsoft...
The Windows Club
Best free Horror Games on Steam you must check out
With a stark rise in the popularity of horror games, the variety of games found online pertaining to this genre has multiplied. Steam, being one of the most reliable sites for independent game makers, allows them to display their work, owing to the platform’s massive scale and huge audience base. By means of this blog, we will become familiar with some of the top-rated and most popular free horror games on Steam.
Microsoft Edge Dev update makes it easier to block ads on Android
Earlier this week, Microsoft shipped an update to Edge Dev across several platforms. A new option to block ads on the Android version of Edge was part of the update, alongside some new enterprise options.
Android Headlines
How to use VPN like a pro on Android
Nowadays, our phones are indispensable. We rely on them for everything from getting about the city to cyberstalking. Therefore, a virtual private network (VPN) is an excellent way to protect your online privacy, but how do you set one up on an Android device? Fortunately, the steps are outlined here to make your life much easier. Everything from installing a VPN app to the features you should look for in a VPN app is detailed in the post.
The Windows Club
Restore previous folder windows at logon not working in Windows 11/10
Restoring previous folder windows at logon can be very useful for those who work with a certain set of folders very frequently. By enabling this feature, you can have the folders you had opened when you last logged out open up the next time you start your Windows PC. This can be of help when you are working with some File Explorer folders, but are required to leave it mid-way. If for some reason, you start to experience that this feature is not working anymore, these important folders won’t open automatically. Today we will look at the solutions you can implement to fix the Restore previous folder windows at logon option not working.
WhatsApp is flirting with a cloud-less chat transfer option for Android phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp may be among the best messaging apps out there, but you can't turn a blind eye to some of its ridiculous limitations, such as the lack of support for multiple devices for a single account. Furthermore, transferring chats between Android and iOS had historically been a bit of a chore, though this was addressed a few years ago. However, there are some prerequisites, including the need to back up your chats to supported cloud services in order to complete the migration. Thankfully, a potential feature may take that step out of the equation, with WhatsApp apparently working on a new chat transfer option that doesn't require backups.
