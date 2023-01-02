ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
1037theriver.com

Are We Ever Really Prepared for a Tough Winter

The winter has been brutal, especially on the East Coast. At least 50 people have lost their lives due to the worst storm in 50 years. Over one million have been without power in the United States due to the massive storm that hit right before Christmas last year. This...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Worst strain ever recorded’ of avian flu killing countless birds in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife has confirmed that a new strain of avian flu is killing large numbers of birds across the state and the U.S. The strain was first discovered in fall and winter of 2021 and is described by a CPW official as "the worst strain ever recorded." KRDO The post ‘Worst strain ever recorded’ of avian flu killing countless birds in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Best Restaurant For Pasta

What's the one thing you go to an Italian restaurant for? Pasta, of course! Whether you're hankering for a plate of lasagna or chicken fettuccine, or want to taste something original, there's no shortage of eateries serving delicious pasta dishes in the United States. That's why 24/7 Wall St. found...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

What’s causing the dramatic increase in egg prices?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Experts say the current shortage of eggs, which is affecting supply and driving up prices, is due to an outbreak of avian flu. The Colorado Department of Agriculture says this is a novel strain of the virus. “This is a strain or variant that they...
COLORADO STATE
lamarledger.com

Egg shelves are empty at some Colorado grocery stores. Here’s what shoppers need to know about the egg shortage.

Colorado shoppers on the hunt for eggs are often finding shelves empty or picked over, as both avian flu and a new state law have destabilized grocers’ supply chains. Highly pathogenic avian influenza, a highly-contagious virus that can kill domestic poultry, is the main culprit for the shortage, said Scott Scarborough, owner and head farmer of City Farm LLC in Montrose.
COLORADO STATE
weather5280.com

January's weather outlook across Colorado and the region

January starts off with a bang across the West with a steady supply of moisture hitting California and then fanning out to surrounding states, Colorado included. We recently wrote about the next wave of moisture adding to flooding issues for California, and the latest snowpack numbers there: Atmospheric River delivering torrential rain, snow, and wind to California; significant flooding possible this weekOne storm is not a drought buster, however, the current extended pattern in place over Ca.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Reason why your egg options might look different

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Major grocery stores will only be able to sell cage-free eggs due to HB20-1343, which passed in 2020. “So beginning of the first of this year, eggs in Colorado have to comply with… cage-free requirements,” said Deputy Commissioner of Operations for Colorado Department of Agriculture, Hollis Glenn. This new law requires cage-free […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KEKB

Plan a Relaxing Colorado Getaway at This Rustic Riverfront Cabin

Trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and opting for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO. These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion. Colorado Riverfront Cabin for Rent. This incredible waterfront retreat is just...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

More snow expected in Colorado this weekend, bigger storm on the way

Weekend snow is setting up to hit Colorado, with totals as high as 12 inches expected between Friday morning and Sunday morning in limited parts of the state. While snowfall is expected to be widespread in Colorado's mountain region, totals should remain relatively low in most places. Southern mountains in the area of the Sangre de Cristos may be skipped entirely, as will Front Range metro areas.
COLORADO STATE
kubcgold.com

Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for this Colorado Winter

In Colorado, we are some coffee-drinking people. The Centennial State is the 3rd most caffeinated state in the country according to Zippia.com with coffee drinkers enjoying about 2 cups per day. Colorado's altitude makes the state a fantastic region for growing coffee beans which have led to an ever-increasing list...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

8 Great Colorado Ski Areas That Are Perfect For Beginners

If you have just discovered the fun of skiing or if you are eager to learn, these ski resorts are some of your best bets in Colorado. Skiing can be an intimidating sport for the newbie. It feels like everybody who is on the mountain is an expert skier, but, the reality is they aren't. There are plenty of people on the slope who are just starting out and beginning to get their ski legs just like you and your family. Of course, the good skiers make it look so easy.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy