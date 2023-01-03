ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Veterans In Oregon Now Have Access To Free Dental Insurance

Free Dental Insurance: Now offering free dental insurance This month, the state of Oregon will begin a new programme that will provide dental insurance for veterans. State officials say they have the resources to provide care for around ten times as many veterans as they currently have enrolled in the programme. They are asking veterans to contact the Veterans Service Office in their respective counties or tribal governments in order to submit an application.
Private Forest Habit Conservation Plan Approved by Board in Oregon

Endangered Species Act (ESA; 16 U.S.C. 1531) Section 9 Fish and wildlife species identified as endangered under section 4 are not allowed to be taken (16 U.S.C. 1538 and 16 U.S.C. 1533, respectively). Under some conditions, the ESA’s implementing rules extend the no-take policy to vulnerable species (50 CFR 17.31). The word “take” is defined as “harass, hurt, pursue, hunt, shoot, wound, kill, trap, capture, or gather, or try to engage in any such behaviour” (16 USC 1532(19)) under section 3 of the ESA.
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
Legal Action Is Being Taken Against The Oregon Klamath River Dam Removal Project

Klamath River Dam Removal Project: Tribal, state, and federal authorities last month welcomed the demolition of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line. This month, the project faces fresh lawsuits. Legal Action Is Being Taken Against The Oregon Klamath River Dam Removal Project. KDRV-TV in Medford...
SAIF Claims Medical and Social Security in Danger Due to Data Breach in Oregon

SAIF Claims Medical and Social Security: Last November, the workers’ compensation insurance provider SAIF Corp. in Oregon had a data breach that would have revealed certain subscribers’ Social Security numbers and health data. According to the group, most of the data was at least 20 years old, but some claimants who submitted their paperwork in September and October may have had their medical information exposed.
Oregon Is Ranked Second In The United States For Electric Car Sales

Oregon Is Ranked Second: According to the Climate Office of the Oregon Department of Transportation in 2022, Oregon had the second-highest number of sales of electric vehicles among the states in the United States. Oregon Is Ranked Second In The United States For Electric Car Sales. Around one thousand electric...
Oregon Prohibits The Sale Of New Gas-powered Vehicles By 2035

Gas-powered Vehicles: With the 2035 model year, the states of Oregon and Washington will mandate that automakers sell solely new electric or hybrid vehicles and passenger trucks. The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission (by a vote of 4-1) and the Washington Department of Ecology both approved the regulations just recently. According to the federal Clean Air Act, 17 states have adopted California’s more stringent standards for automobile emissions. This includes Oregon and Washington.
Strong Winds Have An Impact On I-84 In Eastern Oregon

I-84 In Eastern Oregon: Interstate 84 across eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after “very high wind conditions” and crashes triggered a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation reports. Strong Winds Have An Impact On I-84 In Eastern Oregon. ODOT stated...
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 1/3 – 74 Year Old Woman Charged In New Year’s Eve Shooting In Ruch, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center Declares Crisis

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. 74 Year Old Woman Charged In New Year’s Eve Shooting In Ruch. The suspect in Saturday’s shooting was lodged in the Jackson...
Oregon Is Becoming Hotter, With More Rain And Fewer Snow, According To Climate Study

Oregon Is Becoming Hotter: According to the Sixth Oregon Climate Assessment, released this week, Oregon still faces hazards associated with climate change but has witnessed the increased potential for adaptation and mitigation. The Oregon Climate Change Research Institute, located at Oregon State University, publishes the assessment every two years. This...
All Crabbing (Bay, Ocean) Closed On Oregon’s South Coast

THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and ODFW close all recreational crabbing (ocean, bays, and estuaries) from Bandon to the California border. Today, ODA received additional test results showing domoic acid levels in crab sampled from...
Oregon Godfather Of Distilling Has Passed Away, According To Clear Creek

Godfather Of Distilling: It was in 1985 when Steve McCarthy established the country’s third distillery and the first in the Pacific Northwest. The Clear Creek Distillery has announced the passing of its founder, McCarthy, after nearly 40 years of innovative work in the spirits industry. Clear Creek Distillery said...
I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds

ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
Robbie Newport

Oregon's Measure 110 drug decriminalization experiment nearly two years later/Opinion

Finding effective ways to deal with substance abuse besides incarceration was one of the main reasons Oregon voters passed Measure 110 in 2020. Oregon was the first state in the U.S. to decriminalize personal-use possession amounts of hard drugs like heroin, LSD, methamphetamine, cocaine, and opiates with Measure 110. The law takes profits from cannabis taxes and savings gained from not incarcerating drug addicts and uses them to aid in substance abuse treatment.
Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall

Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
