PROVIDENCE, RI – The McKee Administration today announced that Rhode Island has been awarded a one-year, $4 million Preschool Development Birth Through Age Five Planning Grant (PDG B-5) from the federal Administration for Children and Families (ACF). The funding will support planning and capacity-building activities across the early childhood sector to achieve the goals in Rhode Island’s 2030 Plan.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO