Virgin Islands seeks public-private partnerships for airports

The Virgin Islands Port Authority (VIPA) is seeking qualified firms to engage in the public-private partnership development of the airports.

The agency seeks proposals for airport infrastructure financing, terminal redevelopment, operations, and maintenance at two airports. Interested firms must provide their qualifications for modernizing airports and must share VIPA’s vision and priorities.

These include enhancing travelers’ options by adding new routes, increasing cargo activity at both airports, providing passenger jet bridges; partnering with a developer and operator that places a high value on its human capital; providing enhanced local business opportunities during the redevelopment and operational phases, and accounting for appropriate risk transfer to the selected operator.

The two airports are Cyril E. King Airport in St. Thomas and the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in St. Croix.

VIPA’s timeline for the project also was released.

The VIPA Board of Directors will meet in April to shortlist no more than four firms. In January 2024, the board will meet to select the top proposal.

The notice to proceed with environmental permitting, design, and construction will be issued to the selected firm during the first quarter of 2024. Construction will begin during the fourth quarter and is expected to be completed in early 2027.

