The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Sunday 12/25:

North Bend

• 12:05 am, 48 year old male cited for disorderly conduct II, Sherman and Connecticut.

• 12:25 am, dispute, 1700 block of Meade Avenue.

• 12:42 am, prowler, 3000 block of Sheridan Avenue.

• 7:04 am, disorderly conduct, Broadway and Newmark.

• 7:16 am, 48 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue.

• 7:59 am, male subject transported to Coos County Jail for burglary II and criminal mischief II, 2600 block of Sherman Avenue.

• 1:33 pm, civil problem, 1800 block of Monroe Street.

• 3:53 pm, loud music, 1200 block of Winsor Avenue.

• 7:18 pm, disorderly conduct, 16th and Oak.

• 7:59 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft of items, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 10:10 pm, 32 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Maple and California.

• 11:51 pm, burglary, 2000 block of Hayes Street.

• 11:51 pm, prowler, 800 block of Vermont Avenue.

Coos Bay

• 12:27 am, cow in roadway, 2300 block of Ocean Boulevard.

• 4:258 am, 44 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 2nd and Kruse.

• 7:31 am, animal abuse, 1300 block of N 8th Street.

• 11:56 am, dispute, 1st and Golden.

• 12:50 pm, theft of cargo trailer, 500 block of N Cammann Street.

• 1:25 pm, family dispute, 100 block of N 12th Street.

• 1:30 pm, 35 year old male cited for criminal trespass I, disorderly conduct II and resisting arrest, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.

• 1:38 pm, theft, 500 block of S Morrison Street.

• 2:26 pm, disorderly conduct, Koos Bay Boulevard and N Bayshore Drive.

• 3:29 pm, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 5:04 pm, family dispute, Yew Street and N 12th Street.

• 7:20 pm, disorderly conduct, S 4th Street and Bennett Avenue.

• 8:35 pm, 53 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 1100 block of Fenwick.

• 9:18 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Morrison.

• 9:35 pm, dispute, Woodland and North Bend Medical Center.

• 9:37 pm, theft of bicycle, 1000 block of S 1st Street.

• 9:50 pm, 48 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 9:57 pm, theft from trailer, 200 block of Kruse Avenue.

• 10:29 pm, dispute, 400 block of N Marple.

• 10:33 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Ocean.

• 11:37 pm, phone harassment, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 11:39 pm, 37 year old male cited for DUII, Ocean and Wallace.

Coquille

• 6:41 am, 54 year old male cited for criminal trespass II and unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 50 block of W Highway 42.

• 12:25 pm, disorderly conduct, 1st and Central.

Reedsport

• 12:47 am, disturbance, 100 block of N 20th Street.

• 3:31 am, trespassing, 7-Eleven.

Monday 12/26:

North Bend

• 12:05 am, 50 year old male transported to Coos County Jail for burglary II and criminal mischief I, 2700 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 2:14 am, 18 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 900 block of S 1st Street.

• 3:01 pm, disorderly conduct, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue.

• 9:58 am, threats, North Bend Hotel.

• 10:05 am, hit and run, Meade and Florida.

• 10:13 am, threats, 700 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 11:17 am, civil problem, 1200 block of Windsor Avenue.

• 12:25 pm, theft, 3500 block of Ash Street.

• 1:08 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 400 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 1:46 pm, civil problem, Broadway Avenue.

• 2:24 pm, dispute, 2000 block of 11th Court.

• 5:33 pm, dispute, 2500 block of Broadway Avenue.

• 5:56 pm, criminal mischief, 900 block of Commercial Street.

• 8:38 pm, family dispute, 2400 block of Commercial Street.

• 11:45 pm, tree down, 3500 block of Pine.

Coos Bay

• 12:16 am, dispute, 300 block of S Wall Street.

• 2:14 am, 18 year old male cited for DUII, 900 block of S 1st Street.

• 8:21 am, dispute, 4th Street and Bennett.

• 8:26 am, 44 year old male lodged at Coos County Jail for assault II, menacing, unlawful use of weapon and fail to register sex offender, 500 block of 10th Avenue.

• 9:59 am, phone harassment, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 10:44 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1400 block of Ocean Boulevard.

• 11:13 am, dispute, 700 block of 9th Avenue.

• 1:42 pm, dog on roof, 800 block of S 2nd Street.

• 4:25 pm, missing person, 800 block of Garfield Avenue.

• 5:53 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of S Broadway Street.

• 8:33 pm, disorderly conduct, 1700 block of Thompson Road.

• 9:27 pm, dispute, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 11:09 pm, tree down, Thompson Road.

Coquille

• 7:58 am, 40 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Highway 42 and Winter Lake Lane.

• 11:55 am, 23 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Highway 42 and Johnson Mill Pond Road.

• 8:56 pm, tree down, Highway 42 and Rink Creek Road.

Reedsport

• 2:04 pm, restraining order violation, 2600 block of Frontage Road.

Tuesday 12/27:

North Bend

• 5:52 am, disorderly conduct, 1800 block of Newmark Street.

• 6:39 am, 47 year old male cited for disorderly conduct II and resisting arrest, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.

• 7:21 am, tree down, 800 block of Lindberg Street.

• 8:36 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 200 block of Newmark Street.

• 10:55 am, dog at large, 1200 block of Airport Way.

• 12:15 pm, 62 year old male cited on a warrant and criminal trespass II, 2100 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 12:15 pm, 62 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.

• 1:03 pm, 46 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1900 block of Newmark Street.

• 1:35 pm, criminal mischief, 2100 block of Commercial Avenue.

• 2:39 pm, hit and run accident, 2100 block of Newmark Street.

• 3:32 pm, dispute, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 4:36 pm, dispute, Tremont Avenue and State Street.

• 4:56 pm, dispute, 16th and Cedar.

• 6:54 pm, disorderly conduct, Lakeshore Drive and Wasson Street.

• 7:07 pm, phone harassment, 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.

• 7:32 pm, civil problem, 3500 block of Ash Street.

• 8:28 pm, animal at large, Sherman near Colorado.

• 9:36 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, Walmart toward North Bend.

• 9:57 pm, menacing, 3000 block of Sherman Avenue.

Coos Bay

• 6:51 am, sign down, 200 block of S 4th Street.

• 10:15 am, criminal mischief, 100 block of Norman Avenue.

• 11:42 am, line down, S 10th and Ingersoll.

• 1:21 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 4:18 pm, missing person 200 block of N 13th Street.

• 5:04 pm, theft, 1100 block of S Broadway Street.

• 7:19 pm, harassment, 100 block of S Empire Boulevard.

• 9:12 pm, shots fired, Newmark Avenue and Schoneman Street.

• 9:46 pm, 53 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant served by Oregon State Police, 1300 block of Airport Lane.

• 11:44 pm, 48 year old male cited for attempted theft II, criminal mischief III and possession of burglary tools, Student Way.

• 11:46 pm, criminal mischief, 200 block of Holland Street.

• 11:56 pm, 36 year old female cited on Florence Police warrant, 1400 block of Highland Avenue.

Coquille

• 7:15 am, line down, 400 block of E 6th Street.

• 12:00 pm, line down, 1500 block of Shelley Road.

• 1:35 pm, theft, 200 block of E 11th Street.

• 2:48 pm, civil problem, 100 block of E 10th Street.

Reedsport

• 11:00 am, theft, 7-Eleven.