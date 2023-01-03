ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OR

Police Blotter

The World
The World
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CWE5G_0k1zywKW00

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Sunday 12/25:

North Bend

• 12:05 am, 48 year old male cited for disorderly conduct II, Sherman and Connecticut.

• 12:25 am, dispute, 1700 block of Meade Avenue.

• 12:42 am, prowler, 3000 block of Sheridan Avenue.

• 7:04 am, disorderly conduct, Broadway and Newmark.

• 7:16 am, 48 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue.

• 7:59 am, male subject transported to Coos County Jail for burglary II and criminal mischief II, 2600 block of Sherman Avenue.

• 1:33 pm, civil problem, 1800 block of Monroe Street.

• 3:53 pm, loud music, 1200 block of Winsor Avenue.

• 7:18 pm, disorderly conduct, 16th and Oak.

• 7:59 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft of items, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 10:10 pm, 32 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Maple and California.

• 11:51 pm, burglary, 2000 block of Hayes Street.

• 11:51 pm, prowler, 800 block of Vermont Avenue.

Coos Bay

• 12:27 am, cow in roadway, 2300 block of Ocean Boulevard.

• 4:258 am, 44 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 2nd and Kruse.

• 7:31 am, animal abuse, 1300 block of N 8th Street.

• 11:56 am, dispute, 1st and Golden.

• 12:50 pm, theft of cargo trailer, 500 block of N Cammann Street.

• 1:25 pm, family dispute, 100 block of N 12th Street.

• 1:30 pm, 35 year old male cited for criminal trespass I, disorderly conduct II and resisting arrest, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.

• 1:38 pm, theft, 500 block of S Morrison Street.

• 2:26 pm, disorderly conduct, Koos Bay Boulevard and N Bayshore Drive.

• 3:29 pm, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 5:04 pm, family dispute, Yew Street and N 12th Street.

• 7:20 pm, disorderly conduct, S 4th Street and Bennett Avenue.

• 8:35 pm, 53 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 1100 block of Fenwick.

• 9:18 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Morrison.

• 9:35 pm, dispute, Woodland and North Bend Medical Center.

• 9:37 pm, theft of bicycle, 1000 block of S 1st Street.

• 9:50 pm, 48 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 9:57 pm, theft from trailer, 200 block of Kruse Avenue.

• 10:29 pm, dispute, 400 block of N Marple.

• 10:33 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Ocean.

• 11:37 pm, phone harassment, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 11:39 pm, 37 year old male cited for DUII, Ocean and Wallace.

Coquille

• 6:41 am, 54 year old male cited for criminal trespass II and unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 50 block of W Highway 42.

• 12:25 pm, disorderly conduct, 1st and Central.

Reedsport

• 12:47 am, disturbance, 100 block of N 20th Street.

• 3:31 am, trespassing, 7-Eleven.

Monday 12/26:

North Bend

• 12:05 am, 50 year old male transported to Coos County Jail for burglary II and criminal mischief I, 2700 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 2:14 am, 18 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 900 block of S 1st Street.

• 3:01 pm, disorderly conduct, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue.

• 9:58 am, threats, North Bend Hotel.

• 10:05 am, hit and run, Meade and Florida.

• 10:13 am, threats, 700 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 11:17 am, civil problem, 1200 block of Windsor Avenue.

• 12:25 pm, theft, 3500 block of Ash Street.

• 1:08 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 400 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 1:46 pm, civil problem, Broadway Avenue.

• 2:24 pm, dispute, 2000 block of 11th Court.

• 5:33 pm, dispute, 2500 block of Broadway Avenue.

• 5:56 pm, criminal mischief, 900 block of Commercial Street.

• 8:38 pm, family dispute, 2400 block of Commercial Street.

• 11:45 pm, tree down, 3500 block of Pine.

Coos Bay

• 12:16 am, dispute, 300 block of S Wall Street.

• 2:14 am, 18 year old male cited for DUII, 900 block of S 1st Street.

• 8:21 am, dispute, 4th Street and Bennett.

• 8:26 am, 44 year old male lodged at Coos County Jail for assault II, menacing, unlawful use of weapon and fail to register sex offender, 500 block of 10th Avenue.

• 9:59 am, phone harassment, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 10:44 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1400 block of Ocean Boulevard.

• 11:13 am, dispute, 700 block of 9th Avenue.

• 1:42 pm, dog on roof, 800 block of S 2nd Street.

• 4:25 pm, missing person, 800 block of Garfield Avenue.

• 5:53 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of S Broadway Street.

• 8:33 pm, disorderly conduct, 1700 block of Thompson Road.

• 9:27 pm, dispute, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 11:09 pm, tree down, Thompson Road.

Coquille

• 7:58 am, 40 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Highway 42 and Winter Lake Lane.

• 11:55 am, 23 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Highway 42 and Johnson Mill Pond Road.

• 8:56 pm, tree down, Highway 42 and Rink Creek Road.

Reedsport

• 2:04 pm, restraining order violation, 2600 block of Frontage Road.

Tuesday 12/27:

North Bend

• 5:52 am, disorderly conduct, 1800 block of Newmark Street.

• 6:39 am, 47 year old male cited for disorderly conduct II and resisting arrest, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.

• 7:21 am, tree down, 800 block of Lindberg Street.

• 8:36 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 200 block of Newmark Street.

• 10:55 am, dog at large, 1200 block of Airport Way.

• 12:15 pm, 62 year old male cited on a warrant and criminal trespass II, 2100 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 12:15 pm, 62 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.

• 1:03 pm, 46 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1900 block of Newmark Street.

• 1:35 pm, criminal mischief, 2100 block of Commercial Avenue.

• 2:39 pm, hit and run accident, 2100 block of Newmark Street.

• 3:32 pm, dispute, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue.

• 4:36 pm, dispute, Tremont Avenue and State Street.

• 4:56 pm, dispute, 16th and Cedar.

• 6:54 pm, disorderly conduct, Lakeshore Drive and Wasson Street.

• 7:07 pm, phone harassment, 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.

• 7:32 pm, civil problem, 3500 block of Ash Street.

• 8:28 pm, animal at large, Sherman near Colorado.

• 9:36 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, Walmart toward North Bend.

• 9:57 pm, menacing, 3000 block of Sherman Avenue.

Coos Bay

• 6:51 am, sign down, 200 block of S 4th Street.

• 10:15 am, criminal mischief, 100 block of Norman Avenue.

• 11:42 am, line down, S 10th and Ingersoll.

• 1:21 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.

• 4:18 pm, missing person 200 block of N 13th Street.

• 5:04 pm, theft, 1100 block of S Broadway Street.

• 7:19 pm, harassment, 100 block of S Empire Boulevard.

• 9:12 pm, shots fired, Newmark Avenue and Schoneman Street.

• 9:46 pm, 53 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant served by Oregon State Police, 1300 block of Airport Lane.

• 11:44 pm, 48 year old male cited for attempted theft II, criminal mischief III and possession of burglary tools, Student Way.

• 11:46 pm, criminal mischief, 200 block of Holland Street.

• 11:56 pm, 36 year old female cited on Florence Police warrant, 1400 block of Highland Avenue.

Coquille

• 7:15 am, line down, 400 block of E 6th Street.

• 12:00 pm, line down, 1500 block of Shelley Road.

• 1:35 pm, theft, 200 block of E 11th Street.

• 2:48 pm, civil problem, 100 block of E 10th Street.

Reedsport

• 11:00 am, theft, 7-Eleven.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The World

The World

Coos County, OR
572
Followers
976
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

The World covers local news in the Coos County and Douglas County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://theworldlink.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy