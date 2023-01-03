ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

ODOT forming regional transportation planning organization for Northwest Ohio

By Melina Druga
 3 days ago
Northwest Ohio has the largest area in the state not currently represented by either an existing metropolitan planning organization (MPO) or a regional transportation planning organization (RTPO).

To correct this problem, Chris Hughes, Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 deputy director, has proposed creating an RTPO to serve Van Wert, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, Wyandot, Auglaize, and Mercer counties.

The new RTPO, West Central Ohio Regional Planning Organization (WORPO), would provide local public agencies access to more funding and assistance with planning their transportation projects.

“Within the BIL (Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation), an RTPO may apply for federal grants. It’s not a lot of money yet, but it’s something,” Hughes said. “If you’re not part of an RTPO, you don’t have access to that. As time goes on, you will be more and more left out if you’re not part of one of these organizations.

“The RTPO can bring their projects to us. It will truly help rural counties identify transportation issues and get those issues solved. It will provide them an avenue they don’t currently have to get things done.”

WORPO is expected to begin operating later this year. The Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission will administer the agency.

The counties have submitted resolutions stating they plan to be part of WORPO.

ABOUT

Transportation Today is a publication of Macallan Communications. It is your daily source of news about the latest regulations and innovations that drive the transportation industry across its diverse network: roadways, railroads, aviation and maritime. Our team of experienced journalists provides the most salient transportation policy news each day as well as exclusive features. We offer insights on the latest developments impacting transportation and infrastructure coming from Congress and the Administration, and news about federal and state agencies that influence this key industry that moves people and goods – the lifeblood of the U.S. economy.

 https://transportationtodaynews.com

