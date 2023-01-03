ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Brent Spence Bridge Corridor awarded more than $1.6M in federal grants

By Liz Carey
 3 days ago
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Thursday to announce the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project would receive more than $1.6 billion in federal funding grants.

The funding means the project will be able to move forward with improving the Brent Spence Bridge, as well as building a companion bridge to handle the increase in traffic. Built in the 1960s, the bridge was constructed to carry about 80,000 vehicles daily on Interstate Highways 75 and 71. As a key freight corridor from Canada to Florida, traffic has since increased to more than 160,000 vehicles a day.

“I’m thrilled the time has finally come for us to get the companion bridge built,” Beshear said. “Funding and constructing the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project is more than the fulfillment of my administration’s promise – it’s a dream fulfilled for the thousands of travelers who pass through the bustling region every day, waiting eagerly for traffic relief to come on this nationally significant corridor.”

Officials said the project will also improve the roadway network that ties into the river crossing, as well as add pedestrian access across I-75 into Cincinnati to reconnect downtown with the western neighborhoods. The city of Cincinnati will regain nearly 10 acres of the downtown area. In Kentucky, the project will include new storm sewers to reduce flooding, as well as enhanced pedestrian and bicycle facilities in the bridge project area.

Funding comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), McConnell, who had advocated directly with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for the funding, said.

“For decades, inadequate capacity on the aging Brent Spence Bridge has created headaches for drivers traveling between Kentucky and Ohio. Today, we’re taking a major step toward fixing the problem,” McConnell said. “Using my role as Senate Republican Leader, I stood with (Ohio) Sen. Rob Portman to break through gridlock and pass last year’s bipartisan infrastructure deal, delivering record funding for landmark infrastructure projects, including today’s grant. Building a new companion bridge on the Brent Spence Bridge corridor will be one of the bill’s crowning accomplishments, bringing long-awaited safety improvements, traffic relief, and rejuvenated commerce to Northern Kentucky and Southwestern Ohio.”

The project is anticipated to break ground in late 2023 and be substantially complete in 2029.

