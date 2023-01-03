Read full article on original website
Unemployment claims in Florida decreased during the year-end holiday period. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday released a report that said an estimated 4,064 claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended Dec. 31, down from a revised count of 4,579 during the week that ended Dec. 24. The state averaged 5,641 claims during the previous four weeks. Jobless claims have traditionally slowed across the year-end holidays. More from the News Service of Florida.
