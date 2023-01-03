Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
KTBS
Woman killed on Bond Drive named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
earnthenecklace.com
Tayler Davis Leaving KSLA: Where Is the Shreveport News Anchor Going?
Tayler Davis has been responsible for bringing the latest coverage to her native Louisiana for only two years but already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her broadcasting career. Tayler Davis announced she is leaving KSLA in Shreveport in 2023. News 12 viewers and her followers have since been asking where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will be leaving Louisiana too. Here’s what Tayler Davis said about her departure from KSLA.
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
Latest on possible Severe Weather Outbreak January 2-3, 2023
Day 1 Convective OutlookPhoto byStorm Prediction Center. Tornadoes are possible for the first few days of 2023 in the Southern United States which have already been ravaged by several severe outbreaks towards the end of 2021. Severe thunderstorms are likely Monday from Eastern Oklahoma, Eastern Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. A few strong tornadoes are possible, as well as large hail and damaging winds. The storms will occur in the afternoon and could continue well into the night. Another outbreak of severe weather is possible tomorrow as well when this system shifts off to the east.
q973radio.com
It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana
It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
Missing Bienville Parish Woman Believed to be in Danger
A missing Ringgold woman is believed to be in danger. 43 year old Kimberly Moore was last seen on 12-31-22 at around 11:30 PM. According to the family of the missing woman and the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office Moore was wearing the same outfit as the picture above. After Moore...
Buc-ee’s could open first Louisiana location soon
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The popular Texas-based gas station chain Buc-ee’s could soon have its first location in Louisiana. According to the Shreveport Times, Ruston’s City Council will vote on a tax incentive package and a cooperative endeavor agreement for the project during a meeting on Monday. A vote from Ruston’s City Council will be […]
Texas Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Louisiana Highway 513 in DeSoto Parish
Texas Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Louisiana Highway 513 in DeSoto Parish. Mansfield, Louisiana – A Texas woman died in a one-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 513 in Louisiana on January 3, 2023, after the Mack truck she was operating went off the road, through the ditch, and overturned.
ktalnews.com
Coroner identifies victim of overnight north Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman was found dead in her home after police responded to shots fired on Bond Drive in Shreveport. Caddo 911 logs show a shooting reported at 2:39 a.m. Saturday. Police officers said when they arrived at the home, they found a woman had been...
KSLA
Single-story vacant house catches fire in Highland
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battles flames from under a house on Herndon Street. On Jun. 7, at 6:49 a.m., SFD responded to a fire emergency on the 100 block of Herndon Steet, in the Highland neighborhood. Firefighters arrived on the scene within four minutes of the call and discovered smoke coming from the corner of the single-story house. SFD located a small fire underneath the house.
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A 35-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with violating deer hunting regulations and committing contest fraud in Grant Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on January...
postsouth.com
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be
Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
This Louisiana Parish Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the longest life expectancy in the state.
ktalnews.com
Shooting on Peach Street in Shreveport injures child
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in the Cooper Road neighborhood Saturday afternoon. According to Caddo 911 records, the shooting was reported just after 12 p.m. on Peach Street between Knox and Hill Streets. Police say a...
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
KSLA
Crawfish suppliers in Shreveport-Bossier say they’re seeing higher prices than last year
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The new year has many different meanings to many different people, but for Louisiana, the new year means crawfish season has begun. Most people from Louisiana will tell you that crawfish season is arguably their favorite time of the year. People like Duc Duong, who...
ktalnews.com
Rollercoaster ride of temperatures and storms
A cold front has pushed across much of the ArkLaTex during the day and will continue to slowly enter the southern ArkLaTex with a possibility of heavy rain. This will include the area from deep East Texas into NE Louisiana. However, only isolated severe weather is anticipated. Dry air will move in as the cold front exits our area and winds will shift from SE to North.
NOLA.com
Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left
Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
