Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
Near price stages a slow recovery: Will these gains hold?
Near Protocol price jumped on Wednesday. This price was in sync with other Sam coins like Solana and Serum. Near Protocol paused its remarkable sell-off as Sam Coins staged a strong comeback. The coin rose to a high of $1.428, which was the highest level since December 16. It has rallied by more than 14% from its lowest level in 2022.
coinjournal.net
NFP payrolls news and its impact on Bitcoin price
Bitcoin price has been in a consolidation phase in the past few weeks. The US will publish the latest non-farm payrolls (NFP) data. Strong jobs numbers will be bearish for BTC. Bitcoin price has been in a tight range in the past few months. BTC/USD has remained between last month’s...
coinjournal.net
Tron surpasses BSC in terms of TVL: Will this allow TRX to soar higher?
Tron has overtaken BSC to become the second-largest blockchain in terms of Total Value Locked (TVL). The TVL on Tron stands at $4.1 billion, behind Ethereum with $23 billion. TRX could rally higher soon following this latest development. Tron surpasses BSC in terms of TVL. DeFiLlama, a DeFi analytics platform,...
coinjournal.net
Ethereum recovering above $1,250. Is this a bullish trigger?
Ethereum hovered around the $1,250 resistance on Wednesday. Ethereum network surpassed Bitcoin in transaction volumes in 2022. Ethereum (ETH/USD) is trading at its crucial resistance zone of $1,250 after recovering 3% on Wednesday. This level has proved difficult to crack since plunging below it in mid-Dec. The new year recoveries may keep bulls on alert, although it is still too early to judge how far the price can surge.
coinjournal.net
Solana interest grows as price eyes a bullish push after weekly 40% gains
Solana token has gained by almost 40% in a week as network activity surge. The weekly gains have been inspired by the Bonk token airdrop. Solana (SOL/USD) is making a strong return after a difficult spell in 2022. Frequent hacks, FTX collapse, and a prolonged crypto winter are some of the ails of Solana in 2022. In particular, the FTX crash saw SOL fall below $10. But a return of nearly 40% in a week is sending a statement that investors are not done with the proclaimed Ethereum killer.
coinjournal.net
Ethereum Classic eyes the $20 resistance level after its latest rally
Ethereum Classic is the best performer amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap today. ETC is up by more than 4% today and has added 21% to its value in the last seven days. The broader crypto market is underperforming after a positive start to the week. ETC is...
coinjournal.net
Best liquid staking tokens for January 2023
Liquid staking is a simple and better way of staking cryptocurrencies. Lido, SSV Network, and Ankr Protocol are the best liquid staking tokens. Liquid staking has become a popular way of earning returns in the cryptocurrency industry. Unlike conventional staking, it is seen as a better way of making passive income since it allows users to withdraw their cash at any time. After depositing funds, a user receives a certificate, which they can redeem for cash. Here are some of the best liquid staking tokens to buy in January 2023.
coinjournal.net
Litecoin remains bullish, but it must overcome a key level
Investors speculate further gains, although $80 is a crucial level to watch. Litecoin (LTC/USD) began 2023 on a strong footing. The cryptocurrency is among the top gainers, with a gain of nearly 13% in the week. That comes even as trading volumes rise, with an intraday 22% surge. Does this send a bullish note?
coinjournal.net
Markets where crypto usage is highly likely to explode in 2023
Despite the current crypto winter more and more people would want to link their businesses to cryptocurrencies. Online casinos are now accepting crypto deposits and withdrawals. There are also various companies that have ventured into creating infrastructure for the crypto industry. In 2021, the cryptocurrency market experienced significant growth, which...
coinjournal.net
Over $8 trillion was transferred via the Bitcoin blockchain in 2022
CoinMetrics data shows the Bitcoin blockchain registered over $8 trillion worth of transfers in 2022. According to the data, the total amount transferred via the blockchain fell off in the second half of the year. Bitcoin also saw an increase in blockchain size and hashrate, with 16% and 56% annual...
coinjournal.net
Cowen downgrades Coinbase to market perform
Cowen cited the absence of clarity on a possible trading volume recovery after FTX collapsed. Coinbase has features that make it one of the safest platforms to trade. Financial services and investment firm Cowen, which has locations throughout the US, Europe, and several in Asia, downgraded cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase shares from outperform to market perform.
coinjournal.net
XRP price stalls as Ripple CEO remains “cautiously” optimistic about 2023
The price has been tied to the crypto sentiment and case with SEC. Garlinghouse expects a “breakthrough” in crypto regulation in 2023. Ripple (XRP/USD) trades around $0.33, a level it started for 2023. The cryptocurrency has held the price zone for the past three weeks. Bulls recovered quickly as the price slid to $0.30 on January 2. But still, the upside remains limited. What holds for XRP this year?
coinjournal.net
Will Bitcoin bounce back? Why 2022’s pain is different to anything previously
Bitcoin has closed the year down 64%, its worst year since 2018. This bear market is different, as for the first time ever in Bitcoin’s existence, the wider economy is also pulling back. Bitcoin’s correlation with the stock market is extremely high, proving it trades like a high-risk asset...
coinjournal.net
Is Huobi safe? Why customers should be withdrawing funds
Crypto exchange Huobi is reportedly laying off 20% of its workforce and has requested employees take their salaries in stablecoins. Internal communication has reportedly been suspended in order to quell discontent. Customers are pulling their funds from the exchange, while volume is down 23%. Its native token has fallen 10%....
coinjournal.net
Creating the ideal trading desk setup: 5 steps
Comfortability is essential in managing and growing your portfolio. A good trading desk setup helps to counter the stress of training and increase the chances of success. Here are some essential requirements for creating the perfect trading desk setup. Day traders typically work from home, but the task of day...
coinjournal.net
Huobi Token soars by more than 3% today: Here is why
Huobi Token is the best performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap so far today. The Huobi crypto exchange is set to lay off 20% of its workers amidst the crypto winter. The broader crypto market could end the week in the red zone as prices tumble. Huobi...
coinjournal.net
Indonesia intends to launch its own cryptocurrency exchange
Indonesia is planning to launch a national cryptocurrency exchange in 2023. The government will transfer regulatory powers over such assets to the Financial Services Authority soon. The country’s central bank is also working on launching its digital currency (CBDC). Indonesia to launch a national crypto exchange. Indonesia plans to...
coinjournal.net
Silvergate plunges after crypto meltdown triggered deposit run
Silvergate held deposits for FTX units and Alameda Research. Silvergate appears to be most at risk from what happened to FTX. Shares of crypto bank Silvergate Capital Corp. have plummeted. The company says the crypto industry’s breakdown caused a run on deposits, prompting it to fire 40% of its staff and sell assets at a major loss.
coinjournal.net
The TON Foundation launches file-storage solution
TON Storage is a new file sharing and data storage platform on the TON blockchain. An incentivised node ecosystem means users can file and store data for perpetuity. Users will utilise smart contracts to pay nodes using Toncoin, the native token on the TON blockchain. The TON Foundation, the group...
coinjournal.net
CNBC analyst: It could take months for FTX fallout to be fully uncovered
You could see another company start to struggle a month from now that’s tied to FTX. Sometimes there’s a bit of a lag period before everything is uncovered. John Todaro, Principal of crypto and blockchain research at Needham & Company, talks about FTX contagion risks to CNBC. The...
Comments / 0