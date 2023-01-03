Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
Seattle Credit Union to shut down locations over crime, cratering foot traffic
Two branches of the Seattle Credit Union are closing in the city due to declining foot traffic and safety concerns. The credit union will close the branches in February.
5 teens arrested at The Commons at Federal Way after strongarm robbery, driving stolen car
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Five teen males were arrested at The Commons at Federal Way Thursday afternoon after they were spotted driving a stolen car that was connected to a robbery. The vehicle was reported stolen out of the 2200 block of Franklin Avenue Northeast in the Eastlake neighborhood...
q13fox.com
Suspects accused of 8 armed robberies at ATM's in Tacoma
We're learning more about the armed robberies at ATM's in Tacoma. Police tell us two thieves targeted customers at a Chase Bank ATM on Pacific Ave. seven times.
KUOW
Dan Price branded himself as a benevolent CEO. Some former employees challenge that portrayal
This story includes mentions of sexual assault. In 2015, Seattle CEO Dan Price announced that he’d be raising the base minimum salary for all of his employees at his Ballard-based company, Gravity Payments, to $70,000 annually. That decision made him something of a celebrity CEO. He was featured on...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Frustrated couple pickets Wallingford post office to try to get mail delivered
SEATTLE — A Fremont couple, fed up after not getting mail for days, picketed outside their local post office. That couple is just one of several people telling KIRO 7 they have not received regular mail delivery. KIRO 7 put the question directly to the USPS; what’s up with...
q13fox.com
Docs: Seattle man told neighbor he killed a woman inside his apartment, leading to his arrest
SEATTLE - A man suspected of killing a woman inside his Seattle apartment told his neighbor about the alleged crime, according to court documents. On Jan. 2, a resident at the Canaday Apartments on Minor Avenue relayed what his neighbor told him to 911 dispatchers. He said he also saw the woman's body in his neighbor's unit.
publicola.com
Arrests of “Prolific Shoplifters” Netted First-Time Offenders, People Previously Deemed Incompetent
Capping off a year of renewed focus on low-level street crime such as shoplifting, the Seattle Police Department announced just before the new year that it had arrested 11 “prolific shoplifters” in an operation targeting downtown retail theft, booking eight of them into the downtown jail. In a...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Seattle police arrest man after attempting to attack woman in Chinatown-International District
A man was arrested after attacking a woman in the Chinatown-International District early Thursday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 6:20 a.m., a woman told police she was walking in the 600 block of 5th Avenue South when a man began to continuously call out to her.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Man sets fire at museum facility in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood
SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man suspected of setting a fire outside a museum operations and storage building in the Georgetown neighborhood. Shortly before 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, witnesses reported seeing a man setting bushes on fire outside the building in the 5900 block of Sixth Avenue South. He then stoked the fire with anything that would burn, witnesses told police.
1037qcountry.com
This western US city was originally called New York.
When people settled there in 1851, that’s what they named it. But they quickly changed the name to Seattle after a Native American chief who helped them out. This Thanksgiving food has the biggest price jump this year. A: Stuffing is up 69%!. Monday, July 25, 2022. You’ll probably...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us
The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
seattlemedium.com
Road Rage Rises In Washington
Washington State Patrol is telling drivers to be safe from road rage by being polite and courteous even if other drivers are not. Their press release also told drivers to signal when changing lanes, avoid eye contact with the angry driver, call police, but don’t pull your car over to do so and control your own anger. This after a number of road rage incidents.
downtownbellevue.com
Two 15-Story Office Towers on 112th Ave NE Submitted for Design Review Approval
A Design Review Permit and Master Development Plan have been submitted to the City of Bellevue for a new office tower project. The proposed project, “Kanon Office Towers”, is located at 222 112th Avenue Northeast, 330 112th Avenue Northeast, 399 114th Avenue Northeast and 345 114th Avenue Northeast.
The Stranger
You’re Raising My Rent, Landlord. Not the City.
Welp, it happened again. My landlord raised my rent, zapping what little discretionary income I had left. But did the company at least take ownership of its decision? Of course not. Their representative blamed the City. Again. Here’s how they frame the City’s new law, which requires landlords to give...
Amazing $9M Apartment for Sale Overlooks the Seattle Ferris Wheel
🎶Well, we’re moving on up, to the Westside…🎶 The Westside of the Cascade Mountains brings us luxury homes and amazing apartments for sale. Visitors to downtown Seattle are lucky enough to get magnificent views of the city skyscrapers, piers, islands, and the Seattle Ferris wheel, known as The Great Wheel.
cioreview.com
Spectrum Networks LLC, a Washington based aerospace company, has successfully completed the formal ISO 9001:2015/Full Design
FIFE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES.: Spectrum Networks LLC, a Washington based aerospace company, has successfully completed the formal ISO 9001:2015/Full Design Pre-Assessment Audit in December 2022 conducted by Perry Johnson Registrars, Inc. The successful completion of this pre-assessment audit resulted in Spectrum Networks approval by the auditing authority to proceed with the formal Stage 1 and Stage 2 certification audits, scheduled for completion by March 2023. Spectrum Networks launched their ISO 9001:2015/Full Design Quality Management System implementation plan in May 2022 as a strategic supplemental quality system to their existing FAA Production Quality Manual. The ISO standard brings a multitude of benefits to Spectrum Networks’ customers, suppliers, and internal workforce by ensuring an organized, quality focused and process driven organization.
KOMO News
2 men charged in connection to attacks on Pierce County substations
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two Puyallup men were arrested Saturday in connection to attacks on four Pierce County power substations over the Christmas holiday. Matthew Greenwood, 32, and Jeremy Crahan, 40 appeared in court Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to damage energy facilities. Greenwood also faces a charge of possession of an unregistered firearm If convicted, the two men could face up to 20 - 30 years in prison.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle PD lost 153 police officers in 2022, over 500 since defunding
The Seattle Police Department’s staffing crisis shows no end in sight. There were 153 separations in 2022, marking 509 officers leaving the force since the city council’s embrace of the defund movement. As a result, the department is now left with under 1,000 deployable officers, the lowest staffing seen in 30 years.
southsoundmag.com
A Class of Its Own: Inside the Restoration of the Rust Mansion
The Rust Mansion on North I Street in Tacoma always has held the attention of passersby. But in recent months, the massive 118-year-old dwelling has had all eyes upon it as a major construction project sought to restore the home to its original glory. For the uninitiated, the historic residence...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Women stabbed inside Bothell apartment; suspect barricaded himself for hours
BOTHELL, Wash. — Frightening moments inside a Bothell apartment on Wednesday as police say a man viciously stabbed a woman, then barricaded himself for hours. The standoff happened at a complex on Bothell-Everett Highway. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center with what were described as ‘’life-threatening injuries.’’...
