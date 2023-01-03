ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Man sets fire at museum facility in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man suspected of setting a fire outside a museum operations and storage building in the Georgetown neighborhood. Shortly before 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, witnesses reported seeing a man setting bushes on fire outside the building in the 5900 block of Sixth Avenue South. He then stoked the fire with anything that would burn, witnesses told police.
This western US city was originally called New York.

When people settled there in 1851, that’s what they named it. But they quickly changed the name to Seattle after a Native American chief who helped them out. This Thanksgiving food has the biggest price jump this year. A: Stuffing is up 69%!. Monday, July 25, 2022. You’ll probably...
Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us

The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
Road Rage Rises In Washington

Washington State Patrol is telling drivers to be safe from road rage by being polite and courteous even if other drivers are not. Their press release also told drivers to signal when changing lanes, avoid eye contact with the angry driver, call police, but don’t pull your car over to do so and control your own anger. This after a number of road rage incidents.
You’re Raising My Rent, Landlord. Not the City.

Welp, it happened again. My landlord raised my rent, zapping what little discretionary income I had left. But did the company at least take ownership of its decision? Of course not. Their representative blamed the City. Again. Here’s how they frame the City’s new law, which requires landlords to give...
Spectrum Networks LLC, a Washington based aerospace company, has successfully completed the formal ISO 9001:2015/Full Design

FIFE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES.: Spectrum Networks LLC, a Washington based aerospace company, has successfully completed the formal ISO 9001:2015/Full Design Pre-Assessment Audit in December 2022 conducted by Perry Johnson Registrars, Inc. The successful completion of this pre-assessment audit resulted in Spectrum Networks approval by the auditing authority to proceed with the formal Stage 1 and Stage 2 certification audits, scheduled for completion by March 2023. Spectrum Networks launched their ISO 9001:2015/Full Design Quality Management System implementation plan in May 2022 as a strategic supplemental quality system to their existing FAA Production Quality Manual. The ISO standard brings a multitude of benefits to Spectrum Networks’ customers, suppliers, and internal workforce by ensuring an organized, quality focused and process driven organization.
2 men charged in connection to attacks on Pierce County substations

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two Puyallup men were arrested Saturday in connection to attacks on four Pierce County power substations over the Christmas holiday. Matthew Greenwood, 32, and Jeremy Crahan, 40 appeared in court Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to damage energy facilities. Greenwood also faces a charge of possession of an unregistered firearm If convicted, the two men could face up to 20 - 30 years in prison.
Rantz: Seattle PD lost 153 police officers in 2022, over 500 since defunding

The Seattle Police Department’s staffing crisis shows no end in sight. There were 153 separations in 2022, marking 509 officers leaving the force since the city council’s embrace of the defund movement. As a result, the department is now left with under 1,000 deployable officers, the lowest staffing seen in 30 years.
A Class of Its Own: Inside the Restoration of the Rust Mansion

The Rust Mansion on North I Street in Tacoma always has held the attention of passersby. But in recent months, the massive 118-year-old dwelling has had all eyes upon it as a major construction project sought to restore the home to its original glory. For the uninitiated, the historic residence...
Women stabbed inside Bothell apartment; suspect barricaded himself for hours

BOTHELL, Wash. — Frightening moments inside a Bothell apartment on Wednesday as police say a man viciously stabbed a woman, then barricaded himself for hours. The standoff happened at a complex on Bothell-Everett Highway. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center with what were described as ‘’life-threatening injuries.’’...
