ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
a-z-animals.com

The Lilac-Breasted Roller: National Bird of Kenya

When you think of Kenya you may think of big cats like lions and leopards and the wild hippos, zebras and giraffe, but there are also hundreds of unique bird species. With a country known for its wildlife how do you choose just one bird as your national bird? Did they choose the elegant grey-crowned crane, the powerful African fish eagle or the beautiful pink flamingoes? Read on to find out all about the national bird of Kenya!
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea

Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
DOPE Quick Reads

Recent discovery near the Sea of Galilee places Christian or Jewish dwellers in settlements long before Khirbat al-Minya

In Israel, an excavation team from Johannes Gutenberg University Mains (JGU) recently used geomagnetic surface surveys coupled with hands-on digging to discover an ancient settlement. It is located near the caliph's palace Khirbat al-Minya. The palace is believed to be "one of the earliest mosques in Israel," built during the caliph's reign, chief Muslim and religious ruler al-Walid I, dated 705-715 CE. [i]
Vice

Archaeologists Discover Huge Lost Civilization in Guatemala

Archaeologists have discovered the ruins of a vast ancient Maya civilization that flourished more than 2,000 years ago in northern Guatemala, reports a new study. This long-lost urban web encompassed nearly 1,000 settlements across 650 square miles, linked by an immense causeway system, which was mapped out with airborne laser instruments, known as LiDAR.
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
ARTnews

A Vast 2,000-Year-Old Mayan ‘Kingdom’ Discovered in Guatemala Challenges Ideas of Mesoamerica

The remains of a vast Mayan “kingdom” were found in Northern Guatemala, raising questions over the daily lives and demise of its inhabitants 2,000 years ago, according to a report published in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica earlier this month. The ancient metropolis contained more than 1,000 settlements densely packed together over 650 square miles — challenging the theory that most Mesoamerican settlements were sparsely populated. The site was discovered by an international team of researchers from the United States and France, who published their findings in the journal. The site was located using LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), a sensing method that uses laser light to...
ARTnews

2,000-Year Old Statues of Greek Gods Uncovered in Ancient City of Aizanoi in Turkey

Archaeologists from Kütahya Dumlupınar University have unearthed several statues and heads of statues depicting Greek gods in the ancient city of Azanoi in central Turkey, according to a statement released by the university last week. Stone heads of Eros, Dionysus, Herakles, and others were uncovered, as well as a full statue of an unidentified hero of Azanoi, of which there are many. The statue measures at over two meters, or just over six and half feet, and is missing a few chunks from its pedestal and foot. “I hope that we will find this missing piece of the statue in...
dornob.com

Shockingly Well-Preserved Statues Unearthed in Italy Rewrite the History of Ancient Rome

The transition from Etruscan to Roman rule was a time of violence and upheaval in ancient Italy, with the two civilizations struggling for dominance over what is now Tuscany, western Umbria, and northern Lazio. But an incredible discovery of 24 bronze statues in the Tuscan town of San Casciano dei Bagni (San Casciano of the Baths) could rewrite that period of history, shedding light on peaceful interactions between Etruscans and Romans that historians never knew about.
HackerNoon

THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES

The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES. THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES. § 1 The spreading of...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Handicraft vendors block roads to Mexico's Chichen Itza ruin

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Hundreds of handicraft vendors in southern Mexico blocked access roads to the Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza for the third day Wednesday. The vendors are mainly Mayans from nearby towns who have long sold goods at the entrances and parking lots at the ruin site. They accuse guards at the ruins of discriminating and violating their rights as descendants of the Maya people who built the temples more than 1,200 years ago.
owlcation.com

Goya: Life of Majo

Francisco Jose de Goya y Lucientes (Spanish: Francisco Jose de Goya y Lucientes, March 30, 1746, Fuendetodes, near Zaragoza - April 16, 1828, Bordeaux) was a great Spanish artist and engraver. He is considered one of the brightest masters of romantic direction and art. Goya's work is complex and deeply...
a-z-animals.com

Button Mushrooms vs. Cremini Mushrooms

When you are shopping for mushrooms in the grocery store or at your local farmers market, you may be overwhelmed by the many different-looking mushrooms. Which is which species and when should you use each one? When you compare button mushrooms and cremini mushrooms, they can look quite different from each other. However, they are actually members of the same species of edible fungus! Though they go by different names, rather than being two different species, they are actually the same species harvested at different stages of maturity. Button mushrooms are at the youngest stage of maturity, while cremini mushrooms are slightly older. However, this small difference does have an impact – it changes their appearance, taste, and how people use them in several different ways! Let’s dive in to explore some of these differences now.
a-z-animals.com

See This Guy Take a Train From Miami… To Alaska!

One of the best parts about taking the train is seeing nature at its finest. Plus, not all travel has to be fast, and a slow train journey is a great way to unwind in our hectic world. So, while we’re not traveling, how about we watch a train journey from the southernmost station to the northernmost station across North America? Now, that’s exactly what you want to see!
MIAMI, FL
yr.media

A Fire in Urumqi, China That Crushed the Regime’s Bubble

After over 100 days of COVID-19 lockdown in Urumqi, Xinjiang in China, the government finally lifted restrictions in late November. But the decision didn’t come without a fight. Days before the lockdown lifted, mass protests erupted across the country. The protests began after a fire in an apartment complex named Jixiangyuan in Urumqi, Xinjiang cost the lives of 10 residents and injured nine.
a-z-animals.com

Meet ‘Jumbo’ – The Biggest Circus Elephant of All Time

Elephants are exotic and massive animals. They have been used for centuries in battle and entertainment. While some have lived up to 86, others have not been so fortunate. One circus elephant named Jumbo died in a tragic accident at around 25 years old. Discover more about Jumbo’s life story and other amazing facts about famous elephants.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy