When you are shopping for mushrooms in the grocery store or at your local farmers market, you may be overwhelmed by the many different-looking mushrooms. Which is which species and when should you use each one? When you compare button mushrooms and cremini mushrooms, they can look quite different from each other. However, they are actually members of the same species of edible fungus! Though they go by different names, rather than being two different species, they are actually the same species harvested at different stages of maturity. Button mushrooms are at the youngest stage of maturity, while cremini mushrooms are slightly older. However, this small difference does have an impact – it changes their appearance, taste, and how people use them in several different ways! Let’s dive in to explore some of these differences now.

