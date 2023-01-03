Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in New York
Winter is here with us, a season synonymous with snowfall. Many states experience extremely snowy months, with massive snow covering the surface. Unfortunately, New York is among the states where snowing can get overboard due to low temperatures. So, which is the snowiest place in New York, otherwise known as...
a-z-animals.com
Discover 12 Blue Birds in Maryland
Maryland is a mid-Atlantic state surrounded by abundant coastlines and waterways. And almost 40% of its land surface is covered in forests, providing the perfect environment for many bird species. Discover 12 blue birds in Maryland and learn about their habitats, appearance, foraging behavior, and other fun facts. Black-throated Blue...
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Farmer Put an Ancient Tractor Into Overdrive When The Lions Arrive
Watch This Farmer Put an Ancient Tractor Into Overdrive When The Lions Arrive. Making a getaway from a pride of lions can spark many creative thoughts, and this farmer decided to flee from a pride of lions by driving away on his tractor. A viral TikTok video posted showed a...
a-z-animals.com
See The 10 Most Beautiful Train Stations In The US
What’s the most appealing thing to you about train travel? Is it about the pleasurable offer of a slow travel pace or the absence of hassle often associated with car and air travel? Whatever it is, we all love the more-than-enough legroom that comes with traveling by rail. It’s an automatic goodbye to check-in lines, delays, road rage, and early arrivals.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Greatest Mississippi River Disaster (1,800 lost their Lives)
Discover the Greatest Mississippi River Disaster (1,800 lost their Lives) Have you ever heard of the greatest Mississippi River disaster? It is otherwise known as the destructive explosion of the Sultana boat in April 1865. This steamship, designed to carry a maximum load of only 376 passengers, was packed with around 2500 people. Most of them were Union soldiers — recently released from Confederate prisons — as well as hundreds of civilian travelers. During the voyage, the steam boilers suddenly exploded near Memphis!
a-z-animals.com
7 Types of Diving Ducks
Diving ducks, also known as sea ducks, are typically found in large bodies of water such as lakes, rivers, and coastal bays. When taking flight from the water’s surface, these diving ducks tend to patter along to get a running start instead of soaring like many other bird species. They are agile swimmers that dive far beneath the surface of the water to get food, which includes aquatic plants, fish, and crustaceans, among others. There are many members of the diving duck family. Here are a few of our favorites.
a-z-animals.com
Discover 10 Charming Ski Towns in Colorado This Winter
From cozy cabins in Breckenridge to vibrant après-ski scenes in Vail, the many beautiful and charming ski towns in Colorado offer something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly adventure or an unforgettable romantic retreat, these enchanting destinations will provide lasting memories of fresh powder and breathtaking views.
a-z-animals.com
Types of Inky Cap Mushrooms
If you’ve ever seen a cluster of mushrooms with caps that look like they’re melting away, dripping with a thin black liquid, then you’ve likely found inky cap mushrooms! These strange, beautiful mushrooms occur in temperate regions around the world, especially in North America and Europe. In...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in California?
Located on the upper Sacramento River in Shasta County, Shasta Lake is the largest man-made lake in California. Also known as Lake Shasta, this large man-made lake or reservoir has a surface area of around 30,000 acres. By acreage, Shasta Lake ranks as the 7th-largest lake in the state of California. That said, few lakes in California contain more water than Shasta Lake.
a-z-animals.com
Types Of Haworthia Succulents
Haworthia succulents are small, interesting plants that store water in their thick fleshy leaves, enabling them to go without a drink for many weeks. But do you know how many types of Haworthia succulents exist? There are hundreds!. Let’s take a look at some different types of Haworthias and learn...
a-z-animals.com
Discover Colorado’s Coldest January on Record
The geography of Colorado is incredibly diverse, from rugged mountainous terrain to vast plains and desert lands. This landlocked state has plains and foothills in the north, while the south is composed of arid desert. Most of the state is covered in mountains. Colorado’s weather is heavily influenced by its...
a-z-animals.com
What Lives at the Bottom of the Great Lakes?
The Great Lakes, comprising Lakes Superior, Huron, Michigan, Erie, and Ontario, are home to a diverse array of fascinating life. Much attention is given to the fish near the surface, but the depths of these massive lakes harbor unique creatures. From small invertebrates to large fish, the bottom of the Great Lakes is a thriving ecosystem. The creatures within it are essential to the overall health and balance of the lakes. Let’s take a look at the animals that live at the bottom of these lakes and explore their roles!
a-z-animals.com
Mushroom Hunting in Oregon: A Complete Guide
Mushroom hunting is a fun and rewarding reason to get out into the woods and enhance your normal hike. Oregon is a fantastic place to go mushroom hunting. With deep forests and consistent rains, this land is a mushroom’s (and mushroom hunter’s) dream!. Oregon has a great climate...
a-z-animals.com
Watch Two Male Lynx Dispute Their Territory on a Deserted Road
Watch Two Male Lynx Dispute Their Territory on a Deserted Road. Lynx are territorial wildcats that can be found across Canada and parts of the United States, all the way to Alaska. The video starts off with two large tom wildcats standing on a dirt road in the fall, and they begin to circle each other and dispute their territory.
a-z-animals.com
Discover ‘Midnight’ – The Largest Bucking Horse in Rodeo History
Discover 'Midnight' - The Largest Bucking Horse in Rodeo History. Beginning in the 1800s, the history of rodeo is intertwined with the history of horses. Commonly known as broncos or broncs, bucking horses have been prized for rodeo competitions since Buffalo Bill’s time. But just how large are most rodeo horses, especially nowadays? And what about the history of some of the largest, most infamous broncos in the American rodeo industry?
Comments / 0