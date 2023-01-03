Diving ducks, also known as sea ducks, are typically found in large bodies of water such as lakes, rivers, and coastal bays. When taking flight from the water’s surface, these diving ducks tend to patter along to get a running start instead of soaring like many other bird species. They are agile swimmers that dive far beneath the surface of the water to get food, which includes aquatic plants, fish, and crustaceans, among others. There are many members of the diving duck family. Here are a few of our favorites.

