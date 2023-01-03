Read full article on original website
Related
California holds its breath as an atmospheric river and bomb cyclone approach
As California is poised to absorb its third hit from an atmospheric river since Dec. 26, the National Weather Service is warning people to prepare for a major storm with high winds, snow, and "heavy to excessive rainfall, flooding with debris flows and landslides." "We anticipate that this may be...
How California is preparing for another massive winter storm
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with California's state director of crisis communications, Brian Ferguson, about the current state of storm preparation and management after historic rainfall. Mia Venkat. Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists...
Maine lobster industry wins reprieve but environmentalists say whales will die
PORTLAND, Maine — Lobsterman Curt Brown had already logged a full day on the water by the time he pulled up to a fishing wharf just blocks from downtown Portland restaurants bustling with lunchtime diners. The 250 to 300 pounds of lobster he had hauled up from the cold...
NC getting $110M for replacement bridge on US 64
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina government leaders said on Tuesday the state will receive $110 million in federal funds toward construction of a replacement bridge on U.S. Highway 64 that helps link eastern North Carolina to the Outer Banks. Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis announced separately...
Half of Latino workplace deaths in North Carolina are in construction
Three Latino construction workers fell to their deaths at a work site in Charlotte's Dilworth neighborhood on Monday. They are among at least 260 Latino workers who have died of workplace injuries in North Carolina since the year 2000, according to a study released last year. Before lead researcher Morgan...
'We own what happened': Duke Energy officials say forecasting errors, malfunctions led to blackouts
Duke Energy officials told state regulators Tuesday that their computer models underestimated power demand by 6% to 10% during a Christmas Eve cold snap. Combined with a shortage of electricity from power plants, this contributed to the need for unexpected rolling blackouts across North Carolina at a time when temperatures dipped into the single digits.
An influx of 300 migrants forces closure of a national park in the Florida Keys
The U.S. National Park Service has closed Dry Tortugas National Park in the Florida Keys after hundreds of migrants arrived on the islands over the New Year's weekend. The NPS temporarily closed the park to public access on Monday morning after an estimated 300 migrants landed in the park, according to a news release. It said the park has seen an increase in people arriving by boat from Cuba.
California Republican Kevin McCarthy again fails to get the votes to become speaker
For the second day, California Republican Kevin McCarthy has failed to get the votes he needs to become speaker of the House. Even before the session started today, McCarthy admitted it might not happen today, but he insisted he will eventually prevail. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) KEVIN MCCARTHY: We're going...
Cryptocurrency giant Coinbase strikes a $100 million deal with New York regulators
Coinbase, a publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange, will pay $100 million in fees because of "significant failures in its compliance program" that violated New York state laws. Wednesday's announcement of the settlement between Coinbase and the New York State Department on Financial Services comes on the heels of other actions by...
Hurricane-damaged roofs in Puerto Rico remain a problem. One group is offering a fix.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — When they meet the families whose damaged roofs they're about to repair, Luis Marrero's crews often ask which of the hurricanes was to blame. Was it Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico in late September 2017? Or was it Irma, which lashed the island two weeks earlier?
Encore: When someone turns 100, these volunteers are there to be sure they're honored
There are nearly 100,000 centenarians in the U.S. In Oklahoma, a group of volunteers wants to make sure everyone in the state who lives to be 100 is properly honored.
Katie Hobbs is about to be formally sworn in as Arizona's new governor
When Democrat Katie Hobbs is sworn Thursday as Arizona governor, her term may be one that sets a record for vetoes — as the legislature has an ideologue Republican majority with a narrow majority.
The vote for House speaker will extend to a 2nd day — as will McCarthy's fight to win
California GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy is in a fight to secure the needed votes to become speaker of the House.
Tesla driver is charged with intentionally plunging his family off a California cliff
A Tesla driver has been arrested and charged with intentionally driving off a cliff in Northern California in an attempt to kill his family, law enforcement officials said. At about 10:50 a.m. local time Monday, officials received a report of a vehicle over the cliff side on Highway 1 about 20 miles south of downtown San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol said in a press release Tuesday. Inside the white Tesla, about 250 to 300 feet down a cliff next to the Pacific Ocean, were two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, and two adults, both 41, who all survived.
Movement Schools moves closer to expanding its charter school chain beyond Charlotte
A Charlotte-based charter school chain with national aspirations is seeking state approval to open three more North Carolina locations in 2024, including its first outside Charlotte. The state Board of Education got an update on Movement Schools’ expansion plans Wednesday. Movement Schools opened its first charter school in 2017,...
Police officer charged with murder in Gaston County
An off-duty police officer in the Gaston County town of Ranlo was charged with first-degree murder, after a domestic dispute led to a stabbing and a shooting, town officials said. Police were called to Burlington Avenue, a mostly residential street, at 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1. They said that Officer...
WFAE
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0