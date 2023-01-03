ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How California is preparing for another massive winter storm

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with California's state director of crisis communications, Brian Ferguson, about the current state of storm preparation and management after historic rainfall. Mia Venkat. Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NC getting $110M for replacement bridge on US 64

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina government leaders said on Tuesday the state will receive $110 million in federal funds toward construction of a replacement bridge on U.S. Highway 64 that helps link eastern North Carolina to the Outer Banks. Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis announced separately...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
'We own what happened': Duke Energy officials say forecasting errors, malfunctions led to blackouts

Duke Energy officials told state regulators Tuesday that their computer models underestimated power demand by 6% to 10% during a Christmas Eve cold snap. Combined with a shortage of electricity from power plants, this contributed to the need for unexpected rolling blackouts across North Carolina at a time when temperatures dipped into the single digits.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
An influx of 300 migrants forces closure of a national park in the Florida Keys

The U.S. National Park Service has closed Dry Tortugas National Park in the Florida Keys after hundreds of migrants arrived on the islands over the New Year's weekend. The NPS temporarily closed the park to public access on Monday morning after an estimated 300 migrants landed in the park, according to a news release. It said the park has seen an increase in people arriving by boat from Cuba.
Tesla driver is charged with intentionally plunging his family off a California cliff

A Tesla driver has been arrested and charged with intentionally driving off a cliff in Northern California in an attempt to kill his family, law enforcement officials said. At about 10:50 a.m. local time Monday, officials received a report of a vehicle over the cliff side on Highway 1 about 20 miles south of downtown San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol said in a press release Tuesday. Inside the white Tesla, about 250 to 300 feet down a cliff next to the Pacific Ocean, were two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, and two adults, both 41, who all survived.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Police officer charged with murder in Gaston County

An off-duty police officer in the Gaston County town of Ranlo was charged with first-degree murder, after a domestic dispute led to a stabbing and a shooting, town officials said. Police were called to Burlington Avenue, a mostly residential street, at 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1. They said that Officer...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
