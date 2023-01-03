Prince Harry has revealed that in the decades-long wake of his mother Princess Diana’s death, he turned to “drinking heavy” and dabbled with a series of mind-altering hard drugs. During an interview with Anderson Cooper Sunday night on “60 Minutes,” Harry, 38, answered questions about his tell-all book, “Spare,” which comes out Tuesday. All week, Harry has been on a promotional tour for the book, which is filled with details such as William allegedly getting into a physical altercation with Harry, and Harry having a frostbitten “todger” during William’s wedding. On “60 Minutes,” Cooper questioned Harry about his use of pot and cocaine...

