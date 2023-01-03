ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Prince Harry admits to ‘drinking heavy,’ using hard drugs on ‘60 Minutes’

Prince Harry has revealed that in the decades-long wake of his mother Princess Diana’s death, he turned to “drinking heavy” and dabbled with a series of mind-altering hard drugs.  During an interview with Anderson Cooper Sunday night on “60 Minutes,” Harry, 38, answered questions about his tell-all book, “Spare,” which comes out Tuesday.  All week, Harry has been on a promotional tour for the book, which is filled with details such as William allegedly getting into a physical altercation with Harry, and Harry having a frostbitten “todger” during William’s wedding.  On “60 Minutes,” Cooper questioned Harry about his use of pot and cocaine...
WBAL Radio

Claire Foy on her 'incredibly unique' new film 'Women Talking'

In the new film Women Talking, which expands to a wider theatrical release Friday, Claire Foy stars as a woman coming to terms with the years of ritualistic abuse inflicted upon her small religious community. It’s a role that tackles a lot of complex ideas. And while those serious moments...

