Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
Estranged Wife of ABC Host Caught Cheating with Blonde Coworker Breaks Silence
Marilee Fiebig, the ex-wife of disgraced Good Morning America host T.J. Holmes is finally opening up about her estranged husband who has been seen gallivanting around town with his mistress and co-host Amy Robach. “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained...
Prince Harry admits to ‘drinking heavy,’ using hard drugs on ‘60 Minutes’
Prince Harry has revealed that in the decades-long wake of his mother Princess Diana’s death, he turned to “drinking heavy” and dabbled with a series of mind-altering hard drugs. During an interview with Anderson Cooper Sunday night on “60 Minutes,” Harry, 38, answered questions about his tell-all book, “Spare,” which comes out Tuesday. All week, Harry has been on a promotional tour for the book, which is filled with details such as William allegedly getting into a physical altercation with Harry, and Harry having a frostbitten “todger” during William’s wedding. On “60 Minutes,” Cooper questioned Harry about his use of pot and cocaine...
Claire Foy on her 'incredibly unique' new film 'Women Talking'
In the new film Women Talking, which expands to a wider theatrical release Friday, Claire Foy stars as a woman coming to terms with the years of ritualistic abuse inflicted upon her small religious community. It’s a role that tackles a lot of complex ideas. And while those serious moments...
