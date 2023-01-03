Riot Games has released a new cinematic trailer for Valorant’s upcoming Episode 6 update. The trailer includes a look at the latest map, Lotus, which is set in India. The trailer shows Valorant’s newest agent who is also Indian, Harbor, along with Astra. They discover the new location while travelling through a jungle. The map is shown to have a large structure resembling a temple adorned with pink lotus flowers.

2 DAYS AGO